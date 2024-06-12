The mother of the deceased Pujari Akhilesh Sharma who reportedly committed suicide on 4th June in Rajasthan’s Alwar, took the drastic step and attempted to commit suicide for not getting Justice for his deceased son. Notably, the family has claimed that Akhilesh committed suicide as he went into depression after a suspended Policeman filed a false case against him under the SC/ST act and started blackmailing him to extort money.

Speaking with a NeoPolitico journalist, the family alleged that no arrests had been made in the case, even 8 days after the deceased victim took the extreme step. They added that the Police neither came to record his mother’s statement nor gave an FIR copy to the grieving family. While crying inconsolably, his mother mentioned that she had attempted to commit suicide claiming that there was no one left to take care of her. The family added that they had not received any support from the local Hindu community or political leaders.

Hear the loud cry of a Brahmin mother who lost her Pujari son due to the false case of the SC-ST act in Rajasthan. She has been begging for justice for the last 8 days but not a single policeman come to even record her statement. No accused involved has been arrested yet. No copy… pic.twitter.com/CbHQir9h2C — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) June 12, 2024

Listen to the Bhabhi of Pujari Akhilesh Sharma who committed suic!de after being booked in a false SC ST act case in Rajasthan. No surprise why BJP lost elections in this state. The ground reality 👇



*8 days have passed but no FIR registered



*No policeman came to record the… pic.twitter.com/E4gJDZvNqX — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) June 12, 2024

The incident reportedly occured on Tuesday night (4th June) when the 40-year-old priest committed suicide by hanging himself. Akhilesh Sharma was the Pujari of a Shiv Hanuman temple which is located in Kotwali police station area of Alwar city. The family had accused a suspended Policeman of blackmailing Akhilesh which according to them was the reason why he took the extreme step of hanging himself.

The police had conducted a post-mortem of the body and handed it over to the family members. According to the police, the incident of the suicide of the priest took place in Hanumanji Street located in Sidhpur Mohalla of the Kotwali area. The family members have blamed a policeman for this and have made serious allegations against him.

Omprakash Vashishtha, the family member of the deceased, said that Akhilesh Sharma used to work as a priest in the temple located in Rath Nagar of the city. A suspended policeman Dhaniram also works as a guard there.

He added that about a month ago, an argument broke out between them regarding the puja donations. After that, the suspended policeman filed a case under the SC-ST Act against Akhilesh.

As per reports, Dhaniram Khatik was earlier caught by the ACB. As a result, he was suspended from police service.

The family alleges that the accused policeman, Dhaniram Khatik, was demanding Rs 1 lakh from Akhilesh in exchange for withdrawing the case. According to them, Akhilesh did not share anything with his family members. However, he became fed up with the blackmailing, fell into depression, and committed suicide by hanging himself.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the entire matter.