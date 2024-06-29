Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeNews Reports3 cops, no CCTV: Indian Express Exec Dir Anant Goenka narrates "terrible experience" of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

3 cops, no CCTV: Indian Express Exec Dir Anant Goenka narrates “terrible experience” of bag with passport stolen in Milan airport, praises Indian officials for prompt help

Police in Milan Airport told Anant Goenka that some areas in the airport are not under CCTV coverage to protect “passenger privacy”, showing how woke ideology of west is helping criminals.

OpIndia Staff
15

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, narrated a “terrible experience” at Milan Airport in Italy where his mother’s handbag containing money and passport was stolen by a gang of three. Goenka noted the severe lack of security arrangements in the airport and praised the Indian authorities for prompt action in helping them.

Sharing the incident on X, Goenka said that such incidents are happening in the airport with a very high frequency, and police expressed their inability to combat the issue due to the extremely low number of manpower, along with the lack of CCTV at vital places.

Anant Goenka said that a few days ago, a gang of 3 persons targeted his family in Milan Airport in Italy, distracted them, and stole his mother’s handbag which had money and passport. When they approached the airport police, the police said that it was 4th such incident in the last 6 hours in that day.

The police inspector told him, “there are only 3 of us, so nothing much we can do.” The police said that there is no CCTV around the area where passengers fill out VAT refund forms, the exact place where the handbag was stolen. As per the police, that area is not under CCTV coverage to protect “passenger privacy”, showing how the woke ideology of the West is helping criminals.

On the other hand, Anant Goenka praised the Indian consulate for their prompt action in the matter, calling them “beyond amazing”. He wrote, “They were prompt and very helpful in issuing an emergency temporary passport for travel.” They also told him that this was the 4th Emergency Passport they issued today due to such robbery.

Goenka added that in India, Immigration officers told them that there are several such cases this year coming from Spain and Italy. He thanked the Indian consulate in Milan for going out of their way to help them, and asked people who are holidaying to be careful.

Losing passports to robbery is a big problem for people travelling abroad. Thieves steal bags for valuables and generally don’t return passports and other documents even though they have no use for them. Such incidents are very common in Europe, where there are a high number of tourists. The local police are of generally no help in such cases, except recording the crime and issuing an acknowledgement which is needed to obtain an emergency passport.

When someone loses a passport abroad, they should file a complaint with the local police, and then approach the nearest Indian consulate or embassy with the police report. Indian officials are generally helpful in such cases and promptly issue emergency documents to continue the journey and return to India. However, it is very helpful if one keeps soft the copies of passport and visa on the phone or on the cloud, as this information is needed to issue the backup document, called an Emergency Certificate.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi: FIR filed against activists for pasting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ posters outside Asaduddin Owaisi’s house protesting against his ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan in parliament

OpIndia Staff -

Complaint filed against Mid-Day, Rajdeep Sardesai, Dhruv Rathee and others seeking police probe for fake news claiming ‘EVM unlocked using OTP on phone’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Comedian’ Daniel Fernandes’ Hyderabad show cancelled after BJP MLA T Raja Singh warned him over a viral video defaming Jains

OpIndia Staff -

When corruption trumps freedom: Fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav downplays the Emergency to target Modi govt over ‘lack of respect’ for the opposition

Amit Kelkar -

18th “Statistics Day” celebrated with the theme “Use of Data for Decision-Making”, ministry launches eSankhyiki portal for easy access of data

OpIndia Staff -

‘Deliberately and intentionally evading just and relevant questions’: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14 days of judicial custody in Delhi Liquor Policy scam after CBI...

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu and Kashmir: Mob attacks Police during anti-encroachment drive in Kathua, damages JCBs brought to demolish illegal Masjid, DSP and 5 others injured in...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Won’t be able to escape for long’: Delhi BJP leader says after Atishi Marlena fails to appear in Court in defamation case

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Parents enter shop leaving two children in car, thief drives away and demands ₹50 lakh ransom, abandons vehicle with kids after police chase

OpIndia Staff -

Loyalty to Congress over self-respect? ‘Journalist’ Mausami Singh, who was publicly insulted by Rahul Gandhi, rationalises her humiliation

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com