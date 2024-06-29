Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘Deliberately and intentionally evading just and relevant questions’: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14 days...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Deliberately and intentionally evading just and relevant questions’: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14 days of judicial custody in Delhi Liquor Policy scam after CBI said he is evading probe

The CBI did not ask for further police custody at this stage stating that Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case.

OpIndia Staff
‘Deliberately and intentionally evading just and relevant questions’: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14 days of judicial custody
‘Deliberately and intentionally evading just and relevant questions’: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14 days of judicial custody (Image Source - OpIndia Archive)
12

On Saturday (29th June), Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the corruption charges in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. The vacation bench of Judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order sending him to judicial custody till 12th July after the CBI didn’t seek further custody for interrogation.

Notably, during the hearing, the CBI did not ask for further police custody at this stage stating that he was deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case. 

Earlier, the CBI formally arrested Delhi CM Kejriwal on 26th June from the courtroom after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed the agency to examine/interrogate him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest. Subsequently, he was sent to 3 days of CBI custody in the Delhi excise policy case, colloquially known as the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. 

It is pertinent to note that when the CBI arrested him, Kejriwal was already in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

The CBI has filed four charge sheets in the case. While they have not named Kejriwal so far, they have named 17 accused in the charge sheets including Former Deputy CM of Delhi and Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. 

According to the central agency, AAP received Rs 100 crore as kickbacks, and Rs 44.45 crore of this amount was transferred to Goa from June 2021 to January 2022 through ‘hawala channels’ for election campaign purposes.

Advocate DP Singh appeared for CBI while seeking direction to send Arvind Kejriwal into Judicial Custody and alleged that during the police custody remand, the accused Arvind Kejriwal been examined/ interrogated. However, he did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.

On being confronted with the evidence, he did not give a proper and truthful explanation regarding the enhancement of the profit margin for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new Excise Policy of Delhi 2021-22, without any study or justification, said CBI.

He also could not explain as to why during the peak of 2nd wave of Covid, the Cabinet approval for a revised Excise Policy was obtained through circulation in a hurried manner within 01 day, when the accused persons of the South Group were camping in Delhi and holding meetings with his close associate Vijay Nair.

He evaded the questions regarding the meetings of his associate Vijay Nair with various stakeholders of the liquor business in Delhi and demanded illegal gratification from them for favorable provisions in the upcoming Excise Policy, CBI added. He also evaded questions regarding the transfer and utilization of ill-gotten money to the tune of Rs.44.54 crores in the Goa Assembly Elections by his party during 2021-22, said CBI.

In the light of aforesaid facts and circumstances, the further custodial interrogation of the accused Arvind Kejriwal is not required at this stage, said CBI. CBI alleged that he was deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case. He, being a prominent politician and Chief Minister of Delhi, is a very influential person, as such, there are credible reasons to believe that, he may influence the witnesses and evidence already exposed before him during the custodial interrogation and also the potential witnesses, who are yet to be examined, tamper with the evidence to be further collected and may hamper the ongoing investigation, CBI added.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

When corruption trumps freedom: Fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav downplays the Emergency to target Modi govt over ‘lack of respect’ for the opposition

Amit Kelkar -

18th “Statistics Day” celebrated with the theme “Use of Data for Decision-Making”, ministry launches eSankhyiki portal for easy access of data

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu and Kashmir: Mob attacks Police during anti-encroachment drive in Kathua, damages JCBs brought to demolish illegal Masjid, DSP and 5 others injured in...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Won’t be able to escape for long’: Delhi BJP leader says after Atishi Marlena fails to appear in Court in defamation case

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Parents enter shop leaving two children in car, thief drives away and demands ₹50 lakh ransom, abandons vehicle with kids after police chase

OpIndia Staff -

Loyalty to Congress over self-respect? ‘Journalist’ Mausami Singh, who was publicly insulted by Rahul Gandhi, rationalises her humiliation

OpIndia Staff -

Tips and techniques for improving your Rummy gameplay

Mithilesh Singh -

Mukhtar Ansari’s goons still terrorising people in UP: Out-on-bail gang member takes out convoy with supporters, shares video on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -

Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath govt suspends Mohammed Shahid and 5 other engineers over water logging and road cave-ins

OpIndia Staff -

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests Prabhat Khabar journalist Jamaluddin Ansari, earlier school principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam were nabbed

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com