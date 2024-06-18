On 17th June, the Balasore district administration imposed Section 144 in the region from Pir Bazar to Patrapada (later extended to the entire Balasore municipality) after Islamists pelted stones at Hindus and a clash occurred between 2 communities in the district in Northern Odisha.

The incident occurred after people spotted red blood colour substance flowing in the drain near the Pir Bazar. It was alleged that cows were slaughtered in the area during Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid celebrations. The news spread quickly in the area and several Hindus came onto the road protesting against cow slaughter at Pir Bazar. They also blocked the Chandipur-Balasore main road.

Locals in Balasore, Sunhat area reported to police that their drains were filled with blood.

SP of Balasore @sagarika_nath has controlled the situation but it is alarming to see that in a peaceful state of Odisha such events are occurring.

Following the protest, the Islamists started pelting stones at the protestors leading to a clash between the two groups. The stone pelting continued for around 15 minutes according to a report in Odisha TV.

The police were informed about the clash and rushed to the spot to control the law and order situation. Around five people including police personnel sustained injuries. Over 15 vehicles were damaged during the clash. Police officials held peace talks with the seniors of both sides to ensure the situation did not escalate. The police did not arrest anyone in the matter.

Section 144 was imposed by the administration to control the situation. Balasore collector Asish Thakare said, “The situation is under control. Action will be taken against culprits who are responsible for vitiating harmony between two communities.” Furthermore, a school holiday was declared keeping the tension in mind. Thakare added that the administration was keeping a close eye on the situation. Additional police personnel were deployed in the areas where clashes happened.

Newly elected Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi took cognisance of the matter. He said that Odisha is a peace-loving state and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. He took stalk of the situation from the district collector and the Superintendent of Police directing them to ensure the law and order was under control.