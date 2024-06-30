Sunday, June 30, 2024
Updated:

Barsana: Katha Vachak Pradeep Mishra apologises by rubbing his nose on the floor in Ladli Mandir after backlash over his remarks on Radha Rani

During a religious discourse, Pandit Mishra said Radha’s name was not among Lord Krishna’s queens and that Radha was originally from Rawal village and only visited Barsana once a year. This triggered outrage among saints, forcing him to apologise

OpIndia Staff
Katha Vachak Pradeep Mishra visits Ladli Mandir in Barsana, apologises for his remarks on Radha Rani following backlash
Katha Vachak Pradeep Mishra visits Ladli Mandir in Barsana, apologises for his remarks on Radha Rani following backlash (Image Source - ABP News)
On Saturday (29th June), renowned Katha Vachak Pradeep Mishra offered obeisance to ShriJi Radha Rani in Barsana’s Ladli Mandir and apologised after facing backlash for his earlier remarks on Radha Rani and Lord Krishna. Notably, Pandit Mishra of Sehore Kubereshwar Dham prostrated in the Ladli Mandir, rubbed his nose on the temple floor, and apologised for his remarks that sparked outrage and angered seers and the saint community in Barsana.

A controversy erupted after Pandit Mishra made controversial remarks while delivering religious sermons. During a religious discourse, he stated that Radha was originally from Rawal village and only visited Barsana once a year, where her father’s court was located. 

“Radha’s name was not among Lord Krishna’s queens and her husband was Anay Ghosh, her mother-in-law was Jatila, and her sister-in-law was named Kutila,” Pandit Mishra was quoted saying. He had further claimed that Radha’s marriage took place in Chhatra village. His remarks on Shri Radha Rani and Lord Krishna triggered outrage and angered seers in Barsana who asked him to apologise for the remarks or face action. 

(Video Courtesy – Hindustan)

Premanand Maharaj, prominent among the critics, expressed his outrage over Pandit Mishra’s remarks. He had said, “After reading a few verses, they become Katha Vachak. What do you know about Ladli Ji?… What right do you have to speak about Radha Ji when you know nothing about her? We live in her, and she lives in us. If you want to know Shri Ji, look into my eyes and see what Shri Ji is.”

Slamming Pandit Mishra’s remarks, Premanand Maharaj also emphasised the inseparability of Radha and Krishna. 

“Radha and Shri Krishna are not separate. Pradeep Mishra is talking too much. No one can save you from hell. You should be ashamed. The glory of the one whose fame you live on, eat from, and sing of, you do not understand,” he was quoted saying.  

Furthermore, the saint community in Barsana demanded an apology from Pandit Mishra within three days, a deadline that he had initially failed to meet.

Following the backlash, Pandit Mishra visited Barsana on Saturday to pay his obeisance to Radha and tendered his apology. Speaking with the media after his apology, Mishra said, “I have come here at the feet of Radha Rani. I offer my apologies if my words have hurt Braj people. I seek forgiveness from Radha Rani.”

Ramakant Goswami is the convener of the ‘Sant Panchayat’ in Barsana. He is also the former receiver of the Mukut Mukharvind Temple in Govardhan. He said, “Pradeep Mishra has asked for forgiveness in a prostrate position from Radha Rani, the chief deity of the Ladli Temple.”

Goswami said, “The chapter of opposing Mishra is now closed.” After asking for forgiveness as a devotee in the presence of a large number of devotees and police inside the temple, Mishra said that he came here at the call of Radha Rani.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

