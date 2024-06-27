Thursday, June 27, 2024
HomeWorldBolivia: Coup attempt by Army commander fails, President Luis Arce thanks people for support
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bolivia: Coup attempt by Army commander fails, President Luis Arce thanks people for support

"I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination," Arce said. Taking to social media platform X, the Bolivian President said, "We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected."

ANI
Bolivia: President Luis Arce thanks people after coup attempt fails
Image shared by Bolivia President Luis Arce on X
10

Bolivian President Luis Arce thanked people after a ‘coup attempt’ which saw armoured vehicles ramming into the doors of the government palace failed on Wednesday (local time), Al Jazeera reported.

Bolivian authorities arrested the outgoing general commander of the army, Juan Jose Zuniga, after troops pulled back from the square and newly appointed army chief Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all mobilised troops to return to their barracks.

Troops led by army general commander Juan Jose Zuniga started withdrawing from the area around the presidential palace, after Arce called for the country to “defend democracy” and fired Zuniga along with the heads of the navy and air force.
“Many thanks to the Bolivian people,” said Arce. “Long live democracy.”

Armed soldiers gathered around Murillo Plaza, a main square in La Paz where the national executive and legislative offices are located, CNN reported.

The footage on Bolivian television showed Arce facing down Zuniga in the palace hallway.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.
Taking to social media platform X, the Bolivian President said, “We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected.”

Newly appointed army chief Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all mobilised troops to return to their barracks, stating that “no one wants the images we’re seeing in the streets”, Al Jazeera reported.

The public prosecutor’s office said it open a criminal investigation into those behind the failed attempt against the government.
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales also denounced the incident. Morales, who publicly split from his one-time ally Arce, also called on “the social movements of the countryside and the city to defend democracy.”

Morales resigned in 2019 following mounting protests over accusations of fraud in the elections; at the time, he claimed he was forced out in a coup, as reported by CNN.

Latin American leaders and organisations also expressed alarm over the effort on Wednesday, with officials from countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Chile, Peru, Honduras, Paraguay and Colombia denouncing the army’s moves as an attack on democracy.
A spokesperson for the White House said that the United States urges calm and restraint and that the Biden administration is monitoring developments, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“We condemned the events in Bolivia. The army must submit itself to the legitimately elected civil power,” Luis Almagro, leader of the Organization of American States (OAS) said following news reports that a tank had slammed into the doors of the national palace, clearing a path for soldiers to enter.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbolivia coup, bolivia lithium, Bolivia news
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

MP: Ramzan, Altaf and others attack Hindu shop worker over Instagram story in Burhanpur, 8 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Bulldoze unauthorised pubs, bars, and all drug-related illegal constructions in Thane, Mira-Bhainder area’: Maharashtra CM Shinde

ANI -

Following Delhi LG’s order, Directorate of Education re-instates all 594 vocational trainers who were fired by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government  

OpIndia Staff -

DoT concludes Spectrum Auction for 2023-24, earns ₹11,340 crores from sale of 141.4 MHz spectrum in multiple frequency bands

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Azizul Rehman rapes a minor student inside a madrassa in Rampur, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: MBBS student undergoes dialysis 4 times after suffering kidney damage in ragging, 7 senior students booked for forcing 1st year students to do...

OpIndia Staff -

Sam Pitroda, who resigned over his racist remarks about Indians during Lok Sabha elections, re-appointed as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress

Jinit Jain -

Chhattisgarh: NSUI president Surykant Verma nabbed in relation to Balodabazar violence, stolen phone recovered; religious symbol of Satnami community was desecrated

OpIndia Staff -

Inhumane, disgusting: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni pays homage to Indian worker who died after being dumped by employers after his hand was chopped by...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Aspiring to build a career beyond Tamil Nadu, learn conversational Hindi’: Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin slams Dravidian anti-Hindi campaign ‘Hindi Theriyadu Poda’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com