‘Bulldoze unauthorised pubs, bars, and all drug-related illegal constructions in Thane, Mira-Bhainder area’: Maharashtra CM Shinde

After that, extensive activities were carried out in this regard in Pune city. Now, in the same way, illegal constructions related to drugs in Thane City and Mira-Bhyander City should be destroyed by using bulldozers, suggested the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioners of Thane and Mira-Bhainder to bulldoze all the illegal constructions related to drugs in the cities.

According to the statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Shinde on Wednesday directed to take strict action against illegal pubs, and bars in the city to make Thane and Mira-Bhainder city drug-free.

It was recently noticed that some youths were consuming drugs in Pune. Taking serious notice of this, CM Shinde ordered the Pune Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner to use bulldozers to destroy the unauthorized constructions related to drugs.

Drug abuse is causing a great loss to the youth. It is important to stop this scourge immediately.

Earlier, exuding confidence in achieving the target of making India a drug-free nation on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government is pacing towards achieving this goal.

In a post on X, Shah said, “Greetings on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, our government is firm in its commitment to making India a drug-free nation and is pacing towards achieving this goal with a whole-of-government approach. Let us all fortify our resolve to liberate the nation from the scourge of drugs and gift a better world to our future generations.”

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is annually observed on June 26 to create awareness about issues related to drugs and strengthen action and cooperation to make the world free of drug abuse.

Across the world, many individuals, organizations, and communities come together on this day to inform people about the problems faced by society due to illegal drugs.

This year’s theme “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention” recognizes that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion, and a deep understanding of the social, economic, and health implications of drug use. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

