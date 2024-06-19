Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hindus attacked for protesting against the slaughter of cows on Bakrid, Amhed,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hindus attacked for protesting against the slaughter of cows on Bakrid, Amhed, Naser, Imran, and 16 others booked

A woman in the complaint mentioned that the accused persons barged into her home on 17th June and began searching for her husband who had informed the police about the slaughtering of cattle on Bakrid at the hands of Islamists

OpIndia Staff
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hindus attacked for protesting against slaughter of gauvansh on Bakrid, Amhed, Naser, Imran and 16 others booked
Image- Sudarshan News
2

On 17th June, massive controversy erupted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, after Islamists in the region allegedly slaughtered cows instead of goats on the occasion of Bakrid. The accused Islamists also are said to have attacked local Hindus and Hindu activists who protested against the act. The incident is said to have happened in the Daulatabad region of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

As per the exclusive report by Sudarshan News, the Islamists are said to have launched a dreadful attack on the protesting Hindus by destroying vehicles belonging to the protestors. The police were immediately called to the spot who tried to pacify the matter. Several Hindus who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the hospital for proper medical treatment, as per reports.

The Hindu activists initially got a tip that the Islamists were slaughtering cows instead of goats on Bakrid. They then informed the police about the matter who further raided the premises of the Islamists discovering the truth. The police found that several cows were being slaughtered on the occasion of Bakrid instead of goats. The Hindus protested against the incident and raised slogans after which the Islamists attacked several Hindu activists for allegedly informing the police about the slaughtering of cows.

A police complaint in this case has been filed by a Hindu woman who said that she was molested and her husband was threatened by Islamists for informing the police about the slaughter of cows. The police, in this case, have booked 19 individuals identified as Ahmed Sayyed, Lala Sheikh, Naser Sheikh, Imran Pathan, Ismail Pathan, Arbaz Patel, Baba Sheikh Andyawala, Baba Addu Wakharwala, Ajju Tikkiyapavwala, Rahim Sheikh, Sayyed Matin, Sayyed Baba, Rahim Sheikh, Shehzad Sayyed, Arbaz Qureshi, Junaid Sheikh, Sayyed Sheru, Sayyed Harun and Munni Baji.

These accused persons have been booked by the police under sections 395 (dacoity), 354A (sexual harassment), 452 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Copy obtained by OpIndia

The woman in the complaint mentioned that the accused persons barged into her home on 17th June and began searching for her husband who had informed the police about the slaughtering of cattle on Bakrid at the hands of Islamists. The woman, however, said that her husband was not at home. After this, the accused persons abused the woman, molested her, and threatened to kill her and her husband.

Further, the accused persons are also said to have looted the woman for Rs 14,000. “Arbaz Qureshi, Junaid Sheikh molested me and threatened to kill us. They yelled at me and abused saying that my husband had informed the police about the cow slaughter. The others meanwhile snatched my gold mangal sutra amounting to Rs 14,000,” the Hindu complainant mentioned in the complaint.

BJP’s Sanjay Kenekar meanwhile confirmed the incident. While exclusively talking to Sudarshan News, he stated that Muslim goons in the Daulatabad region barged into Hindu homes and molested women. “I totally condemn this incident on behalf of BJP. Muslim goons attacked Hindu women and Hindu activists for informing the police about the slaughtering of gauvansh. The police in this case took swift action and pacified the matter. They filed complaints and booked the accused persons avoiding any communal incident. I wish to congratulate and thank the police administration for taking such swift action in this case,” Kenekar said.

Notably, a counter-complaint was also filed by Islamists against Hindus identified as Aditya Bodkhe, Akshay Bodkhe, Tushar Mhaske, and Mayur Mhaske for allegedly barging into the home of a Muslim individual to check for the remains of the slaughtered animals. A Muslim woman in the complaint stated that these four Hindu individuals allegedly abused her and disturbed her home while searching for the remains. As per the complaint, the incident happened after the husband of the woman was detained by the police for slaughtering cows on Bakrid.

Why do Muslims slaughter animals on Bakrid?

Muslims every year slaughter livestock during the festival of Eid and believe that the tradition was first initiated by the Prophet Muhammed himself. They kill the animal by Halal method and then distribute the meat amongst their family members and others.

In reverence of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismaeel, as an act of obedience to God’s order, God intervened and provided an animal as a substitute sacrifice, leading to the celebration of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha. Muslims commemorate this day every year, honoring Allah via the sacrifice of an animal. It is a three-day event and comprises goat and sheep sacrifices as well as namaz.

OpIndia has obtained both FIRs. Meanwhile, BJP’s Kenekar has said that such actions by Islamists will not be tolerated by the state administration. He has demanded strict action against all the 19 accused Islamists. Further investigations in the matter are underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Revival of Nalanda University will mark the beginning of ‘Golden Age’ of India, will give the world an introduction to India’s capability: PM Modi

ANI -

After the infamous Arnab Goswami interview, Rahul Gandhi has displayed disdain for media, despite doing only controlled press conferences

Sai Ram B -

After hike in fuel charges, Karnataka DY CM says increase in water tariff ‘imperative’, claims water body running under financial loss

Jhankar Mohta -

‘Operation Anti-Virus’ in Rajasthan: Police launches multiple raids in Mewat, arrests cyber criminals looting money through fake investment schemes and sextortion

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Mohammad Azad kills Raj Kapoor Sharma by throwing a brick at his head, the accused has a criminal history

OpIndia Staff -

Arundhati Roy and her many lies on 2002 Gujarat Riots, vilification of Hindus: Lies about Ehsan Jafri’s daughter being raped, burnt alive and more

GujaratRiots.com -

‘In Manipur the fight is not between Meteis and Kukis, it is Govt against Chin Kuki narco-terrorists’, says COCOMI

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Amanullah and Hakim Khan slaughter a cow to offer Qurbani on Bakrid, flee after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nothing objectionable against the Quran or Muslims’: Bombay HC after watching the movie ‘Hamare Baarah’, may permit release after minor alterations

OpIndia Staff -

In 2024 LS Elections, BJP scripted history in Telangana: How the party has gained momentum after losing steam in run-up to 2023 elections

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com