Monday, June 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Cow slaughter incidents in the state, CM Mohan Yadav removes two officials
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Cow slaughter incidents in the state, CM Mohan Yadav removes two officials

The Madhya Pradesh CM has also directed ADG-CID Pawan Srivastava of the state police headquarters to investigate the incident of cow slaughter, in which five people were arrested.

OpIndia Staff
Mohan Yadav
Mohan Yadav, new CM of MP (File image)
17

On Saturday, 23rd June, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued an order to remove SP Rakesh Singh and District Collector Kshitij Singhal. Sanskriti Jain and Sunil Kumar Mehta have been named as new Collector and SP, respectively.

The Madhya Pradesh CM has also directed ADG-CID Pawan Srivastava of the state police headquarters to investigate the incident of cow slaughter, in which five people were arrested.

This came after 54 cow carcasses with severed heads and limbs were found in two locations, along the Wainganga River in Dhanora and in the Kakartala forest last week. Following the findings, several Hindu groups protested in the area. Meanwhile, police teams from Seoni have been dispatched to Nagpur, Maharashtra, to arrest those responsible for the interstate cow smuggling ring.

So far, police have booked 12 people and arrested five of them.

Out of the 12, few accused are from Nagpur as well. Of the five who have been arrested so far, four persons were produced before Court on Saturday and the fifth will be produced before the Court on Sunday. Two of the four individuals who appeared in court were subjected to NSA provisions, according to SP Seoni Rakesh Singh. Singh added that the search for other accused persons is currently underway.

Notably, Seoni and its surrounding areas Balaghat and Betul, are notorious for cow smuggling and unlawful slaughter. Reports say that almost 7,000 cattle that had been trafficked or transported illegally have been rescued around the state, with over 1,000 persons arrested in the past six months.

In another incident, the National Security Act was invoked against two of the five arrested accused identified as Asgar and Retua. This came after the police recovered two sacks of cow meat, bones, and skin from a house in the Bengali Colony in Noorabad village in Morena. The action was taken on the complaint lodged by a local villager Anipal Gujjar. The complainant said that he saw the accused persons slaughtering a cow. When Gujjar opposed this, Asgar and other accused attacked him on Friday.

Following the incident, members from multiple Hindu rights organisations protested and blocked roads on Saturday. According to sub-divisional officer of police Adarsh Shukla, the police have filed charges against nine people for rioting, assaulting, and intimidating others under the MP Anti-Cow Slaughtering Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Indian Penal Code. Notably, the offence of cow slaughter carries a prison sentence of up to seven years in Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, CM Mohan Yadav said that no laxity of any kind will be tolerated in the cow slaughter cases. “Madhya Pradesh government is very serious about law and order… There are clear instructions to all the districts that strict action should be taken against anyone who commits a crime under the Cow Slaughter Act. The action is being monitored at the state level. Strict action has also been taken in the Seoni incident. No laxity of any kind will be tolerated in the state,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCow slaughter India; Cow slaughter MP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Sikhism does not indulge in superstitions or torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain’: Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on Yoga at Harmandir Sahib

OpIndia Staff -
Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh of Shri Akal Takht Sahib said "Sikhism is a pure and unique religion, and some forces are deliberately spreading false propaganda about it. He asserted that Sikhism does not abandon its surrounding society nor indulge in superstitious practices like awakening horoscopes or performing torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain."
News Reports

‘Myanmar nationals have outnumbered locals’: Tribe in Manipur raises alarm over illegal settlements, Assam Rifles clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
According to MSU, the population of Myanmar nationals is now higher than that of the local Maring Naga tribe in 6 villages in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur. .

Jodhpur violence: Police recover two trolleys of stones on rooftops in riot-hit area, FIR against 65, 51 arrested so far

Russia: Terrorists attack synagogues and churches, kill 15 in Muslim-majority Dagestan. Here is what we know so far

Gujarat: Vadodara Police gives protection to Archana Makwana, who is receiving death threats after SGPC filed case against her for Yoga at Golden Temple...

‘They have been careless’: Actor Kamal Haasan blames Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy victims instead of holding DMK govt accountable

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Sikhism does not indulge in superstitions or torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain’: Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on Yoga at Harmandir Sahib

OpIndia Staff -

‘Myanmar nationals have outnumbered locals’: Tribe in Manipur raises alarm over illegal settlements, Assam Rifles clarifies

OpIndia Staff -

YouTuber Armaan Malik and his 2 wives on BigBoss OTT: Actress Devoleena calls for uniform marriage laws, calls polygamy ‘filth’

OpIndia Staff -

Jodhpur violence: Police recover two trolleys of stones on rooftops in riot-hit area, FIR against 65, 51 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -

Russia: Terrorists attack synagogues and churches, kill 15 in Muslim-majority Dagestan. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

39th anniversary of Air India Kanishka bombing: Indian envoy to Canada pays homage to victims, calls for action against terrorism

ANI -

Gujarat: Vadodara Police gives protection to Archana Makwana, who is receiving death threats after SGPC filed case against her for Yoga at Golden Temple...

OpIndia Staff -

China-Pakistan nexus in terrorism: Chinese telecom gear “Ultra Set” meant for Pakistani army seized from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in MP: Arshad becomes Bhaiyyu to befriend Hindu girl on Instagram, rapes and tortures her for over a year, forces her to...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: DMK leader blames BJP for Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy claiming methanol came from Puducherry, calls it a ‘conspiracy by Annamalai’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com