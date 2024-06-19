Amid the controversies over NEET UG exam with demands to cancel the entire exam and hold it afresh, the union govt on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam held yesterday, 18th June. The test will be taken again, and a new date for the same will be announced later. The govt also handed over the matter to the CBI for investigation.

A press release issued by the union education ministry said that the exam as cancelled after receiving inputs indicating that the integrity of the UGC-NET examination may have been compromised.

The ministry said, “On 19th June, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.”

The statement adds, “To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter.”

The UGC-NET (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to select candidates for the posts of ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The test is conducted twice every year, in June & December.

The exam is held in offline mode with the help of OMR sheets. The exam on 18 June was conducted in two shifts in various centres across the country.

NEET-UG grace marks

In the same press release, the ministry also addressed the issue of grace marks issued in NEET-UG exam. It said, “In the matter pertaining to the NEET(UG) Examination-2024, the issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed. As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. Government will take further action, on receipt of this report.”

The ministry added that the Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face strictest action.