Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Crime
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Protests erupt after Javed instigates Hindus by uploading cow-slaughtering picture on WhatsApp status

Outrage swept Himachal Pradesh's Simaur district after hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets demanding the arrest of a man called Javed for instigating Hindus by uploading a provocative picture on his WhatsApp status—him slaughtering a cow—an animal considered sacred by millions of Hindus worldwide.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Simaur district, an outrage has erupted over an outsider Muslim youth named Javed allegedly slaughtering a cow on Bakrid (17th June). Hindu rights organisations have alleged that Javed, who runs a garments shop in Nahan slaughtered a cow and then put up a picture of the same on his WhatsApp status. After the incident, Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Javed’s shop. The Muslim youth is currently absconding.

Javed, originally from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been operating a ready-made garments shop in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, for the past 1.5 years. On Bakrid, Javed shared pictures of an animal sacrifice on his WhatsApp status. In the image, he is seen smiling and standing with a knife close to a slaughtered animal, with other people in the background.

Hindu rights organisations have alleged that Javed slaughtered a cow and shared a picture of it on his WhatsApp. Hindu groups protested and called for action when they arrived at Javed’s garments shop in Nahan. Furthermore, they stated that Javed should never again be permitted to work in Nahan. There are rumours that some participants in this rally turned violent. In Nahan, a rally has also been planned by Hindu organisations.

Since the incident, Javed has absconded from Nahan, and the police are searching for him. Hindu organisations have also reported this to the police in a complaint. In this case, OpIndia was informed by the Nahan police station’s SHO that Javed most likely did not make this sacrifice in Nahan.

He stated that a probe into the matter is underway, and Javed’s whereabouts are being tracked down. He said that it is still unclear which animal was slaughtered as a sacrifice. He added that locals in Nahan are outraged over Javed’s alleged act.

A purported video of the protest taken by Hindu organisations has gone viral. This shows an enormous crowd in front of Javed’s shop. Hindu organisations have urged that those from other communities who have travelled to Nahan to open shops be subject to additional verification and should not be given shops without any prior approval.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist claimed that Muslim outsiders are taking shops for exorbitant rent rates across the state of Himachal Pradesh, including Nahan. These people are attempting to undermine the peace in society by taking shops on high rents that the average person cannot afford. He also spoke about taking action against Javed in UP’s Saharanpur.

