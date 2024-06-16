Family members of terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, a resident of Canada, and his accomplice Yadwinder Singh have been taken into custody by the Jalandhar Commissionerate police in connection with extortion calls made to a businessman in Jalandhar. The development transpired after two motorcyclists had opened fire at an industrialist’s office in the city and demanded a ransom after which the cops started an inquiry and found out that gangster Yadwinder Singh was the mastermind in the case.

The arrested persons include the mothers and sisters of Lakhbir Singh Landa and Yadwinder Singh.

Jalandhar, Punjab: Relatives of gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa were arrested by the Jalandhar police for extortion pic.twitter.com/uau8Dr3dYi — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2024

Earlier unidentified individuals were charged under Sections 384 (extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 212 (harbouring an offender), 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) and 216A (the penalty for harbouring robbers) of the Indian Penal Code on 12th June at the Division No. 6 police station.

They had demanded Rs 2 crore from a businessman. According to a police spokesperson, teams were established and raids were carried out following the filing of the First Information Report, which resulted in the arrest of Yadwinder Singh and Lakhbir Singh Landa’s relatives.

Commissionerate Police Jalandhar has arrested family members of Lakhbir Singh Landa and Yadwinder Singh on charges related to their association with the asylum gangsters and involvement in criminal conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/Lr3jZ52Vlo — Commissionerate Police Jalandhar (@CPJalandhar) June 16, 2024

Those arrested were identified as Ranjodh Singh, brother-in-law of Lakhbir Singh, Jaspal Kaur, his sister, and Parminder Kaur, his mother. Similarly, Jaikaar Singh, father of Yadwinder Singh, along with Baljeet Kaur, his mother, and Husanpreet Kaur, his sister, were nabbed by the authorities. The official mentioned, “During the course of the inquiry, the family members of the gangsters were found harbouring the accused and were directly involved in the criminal conspiracy. The arrests were made as part of investigations into extortion-related crimes allegedly conducted by the Landa gang.”

On 10th June, the Jalandhar police caught three associates for reportedly running an extortion racket. The police revealed that the suspects Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy, Bhupinder Singh alias Bunty and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa who were captured last week, were assisted by the family members by providing them with shelter and firearms.

Two bike riders entered Kohli Sports Private Limited through the main gate of the Leather Complex on 3rd June, at approximately 5:15 am. An attempt was made by one of them to kill Jatinder Singh, the on-duty security guard, by shooting him. The company’s owner had previously received a call demanding ransom from an international number, which he dismissed. The assailants started shooting at the guard to intimidate the firm owner.

Six members of Lakhbir Singh Landa and Yadwinder Singh’s family as well as three of their acquaintances who were involved in the firing event have been arrested by the police thus far.