One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in the border area of Hiranagar in Kathua district after ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village here, a senior police officer said.

The search operation is on to nab the other terrorist, said Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu.

“They also fired at civilians. One terrorist has been killed and a search for the other one is going on,” he said.

The Jammu ADGP further said that the attack seems to be a ploy to disturb the Amarnath Yatra.

“As Amarnath yatra is approaching, this seems to be a ploy to disturb the yatra. One civilian is injured and there is no hostage situation,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took to his official X handle and posted, “I am in continuous online contact with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas in the wake of a terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. A joint police and para-military operation are going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.”

Earlier, after gunshots were heard in the village Saida Sukhal near Koota Mode under the Hiranagar police station area of Kathua in late Tuesday evening, Station house officer (SHO) Hiranagar and Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) rushed to the spot.

As per the police, the terrorists had asked for water from a few houses to which villagers grew suspicious and slammed the doors on them. The terrorists panicked and fired randomly in the air and also at villagers who were passing by.

One terrorist got killed while lobbing a grenade at the police party while the search for the other terrorist was on, police said.

Meanwhile, two civilians injured in firing by terrorists in Hiranagar were initially brought to the Hiranagar hospital for treatment. However, they were shifted to Kathua Government Medical College (GMC) for further treatment.

Police with the help of CRPF have cordoned the area. A search party is clearing the houses one by one. So far, one family of husband and wife has been evacuated to hospital.

The Jammu & Kashmir police also urged the citizens to wait for authentic information and not indulge in spreading different narratives that are unverified. Citing it as a national security challenge posed by hostile elements from across, the police said in a statement, “Citizens are requested to assist and cooperate with the police in completing the operation logically and successfully so that the terrorists are killed and simultaneously the injured (if found) are evacuated for treatment.

Notably, two encounters going on right now, one in Kathua’s Hiranagar and the other one in Chattergala Baderwah in Doda district.

“#Army and #Police joint Naka has engaged #terrorist in area of Chattargala area of #Doda . Firefight is going on. More details to follow,” the ADGP said in a post on X.

