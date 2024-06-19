On Tuesday, June 18, a video emerged showing some people slaughtering a calf in full public view for offering Qurbani on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on Monday (June 17, 2024) in the Ramzan Colony police station area in ​​​​Ranchi, Jharkhand.

After the video went viral, the Ranchi police registered a case and launched a manhunt for Amanullah and Hakim Khan, identified as the primary accused in the case. The duo reportedly fled after the video of the incident went viral.

In the viral video, some people are seen placing the bovine on the ground, while several others, some of whom are seen wearing skull caps, are seen standing and watching the act. A few women and children are also present at the scene.

#Ranchi : Viral Video of a Cow calf being slaught£red today on #Bakrid in Peace Road.



Irrespective of cow calf oxen being prohibited from slaughtering, this happened in the capital of the state , imagine the situation in rural areas of the state … the appeasement govt of JMM… pic.twitter.com/1yMwHUeqCq — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) June 17, 2024

The incident led to a commotion in Ranchi with several people demanding strict and speedy action against the perpetrators. The police, meanwhile, are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Speaking on the matter, KV Raman, Deputy SP of Ranchi city, told OpIndia that the police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. They recovered meat from the spot which has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation. Raman said that the preliminary probe suggests that it was a cow that the accused had slaughtered and ran away after the video of the act went viral.

KV Raman further said that the accused have been identified as Mohammad Amanullah and Hakim Khan, both residents of Ranchi. Several teams have been deployed and raids are being conducted continuously to nab them, he added.

It is worth noting that the cow slaughter prohibition law has been in force in Jharkhand since 2005. Under this law, killing cows is a non-bailable offence and may attract a jail term of up to 10 years.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP State President Babulal Marandi lambasted the JMM-Congress government over this issue.

Babulal Marandi shared the video of this incident and wrote, “After Pakud, today cows were openly slaughtered in the Peace Road area in the middle of the capital Ranchi. The Muslim appeasement being done by JMM-Congress is a very dangerous sign. An attempt is being made to create a horrific situation like Bengal by giving political patronage to the infiltrators.”

Cow slaughtered in several parts of the country on Eid

The Gopinathpur village in the Pakud district of Jharkhand, adjoining the West Bengal border was on boil after clashes erupted between the Hindus and Muslims over cow slaughtering on the occasion of Bakrid on June 17.

Members of both communities came face to face after a resident of the village allegedly slaughtered a cow, prompting sharp reactions from the other group.

As the matter escalated, the accused called his co-religionist from the other side of the inter-state border who soon arrived in large numbers leading to clashes between the two groups. These people hurled bombs and pelted stones at the Hindus who were protesting the slaughtering of the bovine.

Similarly, on 17th June, the Balasore district administration imposed Section 144 in the region from Pir Bazar to Patrapada (later extended to the entire Balasore municipality) after Islamists pelted stones at Hindus and a clash occurred between 2 communities in the district in Northern Odisha.

The incident occurred after people spotted a red blood colour substance flowing in the drain near the Pir Bazar. It was alleged that cows were slaughtered in the area during Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid celebrations. The news spread quickly in the area and several Hindus came onto the road protesting against cow slaughter at Pir Bazar. They also blocked the Chandipur-Balasore main road.