The BJP-led-Maharashtra government has courted controversy for strengthening the State Waqf Board through the allocation of ₹10 crores.

To this effect, the Minority Development Department of the government has issued an order to distribute ₹2 crores to the Waqf Board in Aurangabad on Monday (10th June). The remaining funds will be allocated to relevant bodies in the Financial year 2024-25

Reportedly, the Maharashtra government has earmarked 20% of its minority welfare funds to the Waqf Board this year. The development was confirmed by Islamic scholar Mufti Manzoor Ziai.

He remarked, “It is a matter of happiness that the government has given 20 percent of the money allocated for the welfare of minorities to the Waqf Board. The funds can now be used better…It was about to go. So, it is appropriate to release this money.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has objected to the allocation of ₹10 crores to the Maharashtra Waqf Board for “appeasement of one religious community.”

VHP (Konkan) Prant Secretary Mohan Salekar remarked, “This will never be tolerated.” He added that the BJP leaders opposed grants based on religion during elections but have now taken a U-turn.

Salekar cautioned that if the decision is not reverted, the Maha Yuti will have to face the wrath of the Hindu community in the upcoming local body and Vidhan Sabha elections.

“The allegation levelled by the VHP is serious and the government, specially deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should take note of it. Else there will be big problem during the elections,” a BJP office-bearer was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.

In May this year, OpIndia had reported that the entire village of Wadanage in Kolhapur observed a bandh to protest against the land grab by the Waqf Board around Mahadev Temple. Several Hindu organisations and locals participated in the Bandh.