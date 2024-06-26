An alarming gang rape incident has come to light from Jalandhar, Punjab. On 24th June, a 24-year-old female student who hails from Odisha was brutally gang-raped by three men disguised as Nihangs. The victim is enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program at Lovely Professional University (LPU). The gang rape incident took place on the night of 24th June when the victim went out to eat at a food court near Dhilwan Gate along with her friends.

According to police, the victim was with her two male friends at the time of the incident, all students of the same class. At around 1 AM, three men arrived at the food stall on bikes. Two of them were in traditional Nihang attire and armed with daggers. They approached the students and questioned the victim’s friends about their intentions in an intimidating manner, asking what were they doing at that time with a lone girl. They then forced her friends to leave the place claiming they would safely drop the girl back.

They forcibly made her sit on their two-wheeler, saying they would drop her at her campus. But Instead of taking the girl back to the campus, they took her to a secluded place and gang-raped her. After committing the crime, they left the traumatised student and fled the scene.

After that, the victim called her friends and requested them to rescue her. Her friends rushed to the spot for her aid and took her to the hospital. Patara police were informed about the incident, after which the police swung into action.

By Tuesday morning, the three suspects identified as Aman, Ranveer Singh and Manjit Singh were arrested by the police. SHO Baljeet Singh said in a statement that one of the accused is employed at a government water treatment plant, another is a student and the third one runs an electric goods shop. The police confirmed that though the accused were dressed as Nihangs they did not belong to the community. They were taken to Civil Hospital for medical examination before being remanded in police custody for further questioning.

According to the police, the victim said in her complaint that she and her friends were enjoying a meal at the food court when three men arrived on a bike who were dressed in Nihang attire.

An FIR has been registered based on the victim’s complaint and the accused were granted police remand by the court. SHO assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

OpIndia tried contacting local police but could not connect.