A case of attempted proselytization which follows the plot of the Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’ has come to light from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In this real-life case, a Muslim girl is accused of forcing a Hindu girl to convert to Islam and marry her Muslim friend.

The accused girl, Mubina Yusuf, is the classmate of the victim Hindu girl. It is alleged that she had been forcing the Hindu victim to convert to Islam and marry her Muslim friend. It is further alleged that she threatened the victim that if she refused religious conversion, she would leak her private pictures on social media and get her killed by her relative who is jailed in Gurugram, Haryana.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused girl in Rajpur police station and have started investigating the matter.

As per reports, the victim student lives in the Rajpur Road area of Dehradun and is studying law at a private Law College in Dehradun. The accused Mubina Yusuf is the victim’s classmate. She is a resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. She was forcing the Hindu victim to marry her Muslim friend who is also a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

She was pressuring the Hindu victim to do religious conversion and threatened to leak her private photos on social media. Additionally, the victim received a threatening phone call from some miscreants who were lodged in Gurugram jail in Haryana.

The victim said that Mubina came to her house several times to gain her confidence and also met her relatives. In January 2023, Mubina took her to Jammu and Kashmir. During this time, the victim told her family that she was going to Jammu and Kashmir for two to three days, but Mubina returned with her after 10 days. Mubina introduced her to her Muslim friend there.

As per reports, it is also alleged that Mubina demanded money from the victim. It is also alleged that after taking her into confidence, the accused girl took her private photo. However, the victim said that she did not know when the accused girl took her private photo.

According to reports, the accused girl repeatedly told the victim about the special aspects of her religion, claiming that it was the best and that the victim should leave her own religion and convert. She also said that she would get the victim married to her Muslim friend, after which she would not face any problems. She claimed that if the victim married her Muslim friend, she would delete her private photos.

Additionally, the accused girl threatened her, stating that she has relations with a gangster from Gurgaon who is currently in jail and that she could have her killed.

Furthermore, it is also alleged that the girl asked her to make friends with new boys and also asked them to take money from them and give it to her.

After repeated threats from Mubina, the victim became depressed and stopped leaving her house. However, on the insistence of her relatives, whenever she went to college, Mubina would again pressure her to convert and marry her Muslim friend. The victim’s mother, who is an advocate, pressed her for details, and the victim then narrated the entire incident. Afterward, the scared victim approached the police and narrated her ordeal.

The victim girl told the police that Mubina Yusuf, a resident of a railway station near Qaziganj in Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), is her classmate. About six to seven months ago, Mubina grew close to her and started pressurizing her for religious conversion by showing videos of Muslim religious leaders. After this, she told the student about one of her Muslim friends residing in Anantnag. Calling him influential, she started pressurizing her to marry him.

SSP Ajay Singh said that based on the student’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused Mubina Yusuf and an investigation has been started. The Police have registered a case against the accused girl under extortion, criminal intimidation, and the Uttarakhand Anti-Conversion Law.