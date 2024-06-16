Sunday, June 16, 2024
Please forgive me, I won’t do it again: Cow smuggler Sufiyan attempts to abscond on bike after firing at police, gets shot in leg during encounter

Sufiyan fled from check point, after which police chased him. When he fired at them, cops returned fire and shot him in his leg.

A suspected cow smuggler named Sufiyan was apprehended following an encounter in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The police are looking into his history sheet as he already has multiple cases filed against him. The accused fired at the cops when they stopped him during a check and they then engaged in a gunfight with him being shot in the leg. A video of him pleading, “I made a mistake this time, I will not do it again. Please forgive me,” has become viral on social media.

According to media reports, the Kotwali police and (Special Operation Group) SOG team of Muzaffarnagar were checking vehicles close to the Kali River. When the police motioned for a bike rider to stop for checking, he sped up and escaped from the check post.

The cops pursued him, and the accused lost his balance and fell down. Seeing himself surrounded by police, he fired at them. The policemen returned fire and was shot in his leg. After that, police nabbed him and took him to a hospital for treatment of his wound. The accused was then identified as Kaif alias Sufiyan from Shamli.

It was then found that the perpetrator is wanted by three police stations in the Shamli district. He has also been involved in cow smuggling and has been described as a cow smuggler in the Royal Bulletin report. Meanwhile, he was recorded begging the authorities to let him go and assured them, “I made a mistake sir, please forgive me once. This will never happen again.” He can be seen walking with the help of other people alongside cops.

Police mentioned that a pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle had been recovered from the culprit. Cases of cow slaughter and theft are registered against him in the police stations of Shamli district. The cops are currently examining his history sheet.

