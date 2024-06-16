Sunday, June 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHistorical correction? NCERT erases reference to disputed Babri, calls it '3 domed structure' built...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Historical correction? NCERT erases reference to disputed Babri, calls it ‘3 domed structure’ built at the birthplace of Shri Ram

“A three-dome structure (that) was built at the site of Shri Ram’s birthplace in 1528, but the structure had visible displays of Hindu symbols and relics in its interior as well as its exterior portions,” the new text reads.

OpIndia Staff
If anything becomes irrelevant, it will have to be changed,
Demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya, image via PTI
12

In a positive development, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has omitted the name of ‘Babri Masjid’ from its Class 12 Political Science textbook, reported The Indian Express.

The disputed structure, which was built by the general of Mughal tyrant Babur at the top of an existing Ram temple, has been stripped of its illegitimate name and renamed ‘three-domed structure.’

According to The Indian Express, the description in the old textbook included a “16th century mosque built by Mughal emperor Babur’s General Mir Baqi”.

Correction and addition of historical context

It has now been replaced with the following sentence – “a three-dome structure (that) was built at the site of Shri Ram’s birthplace in 1528, but the structure had visible displays of Hindu symbols and relics in its interior as well as its exterior portions”.

At the same time, it has been made clear that the disputed structure was constructed at the site of Hindu temple.

“In 1986, the situation regarding the three-dome structure took a significant turn when the Faizabad (now Ayodhya) district court ruled to unlock the structure, allowing people to worship there. The dispute had been going on for many decades as it was believed that the three-dome structure was built at Shri Ram’s birthplace after demolition of a temple,” the new context in the Class 12 political science textbook reads.

The NCERT book also refers to the unanimous 5-0 verdict of the Supreme Court of India, which paved the way for the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir at the birthplace of Shri Ram, and the Pran Prathistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

“The verdict allotted the disputed site to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple and directed the concerned government to allot appropriate site for the construction of a Mosque to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. In this way, democracy gives room for conflict resolution in a plural society like ours, upholding the inclusive spirit of the Constitution. This issue was resolved following the due process of law based on evidences such as archaeological excavations and historical records. The Supreme Court’s decision was celebrated by the society at large. It is a classic example of consensus building on a sensitive issue that shows the maturity of democratic ethos which are civilizationally ingrained in India,” it reads.

It must be mentioned that the NCERT textbooks have been revised 4th time since 2017, to reduce syllabus burden and disruptions in learning caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Response of NCERT

While speaking about the revision in Class 12 textbook, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani told PTI, “Why should we teach students about riots?”. The purpose of the textbook was not to create violent, depressed citizens.”

“Hatred, violence are not the subjects of teaching in school… (They) shouldn’t be focus of textbooks,” he emphasised. Saklani further added, “If anything becomes irrelevant, it will have to be changed.”

Earlier in April this year, NCERT informed, “Content is updated as per latest development in politics. Text on Ayodhya issue has been thoroughly revised because of the latest changes brought by the Supreme Court’s Constitutional bench verdict and its widespread welcoming reception.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsram mandir, ncert, ayodhya verdict, rath yatra
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: After the murder of a Maulana in Pratapgarh, an Islamist mob targets Hindu families and tries to storm their houses, Many Brahmins...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pakistan: While authorities allow Muslims to abduct and marry underage Hindu girls, they step in to save a minor Muslim girl from forced marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Attack on EVMs resumes after Mid-Day claimed a phone was used to unlock EVMs, here is how the report is completely fake and misleading

Raju Das -

Telangana: Police arrest T Raja Singh, prevent him from meeting Gaurakshaks assaulted by goons in Medak

OpIndia Staff -

‘Huge sweeping generalisation, happy to give tutorial’: Ex-BJP Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells Elon Musk after he calls for elimination of EVMs

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Barber Mohammed Zaid spits and rubs saliva on the face of customer, arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who attacked India without proof over a Khalistani’s death, now says he wants to work with India

OpIndia Staff -

Please forgive me, I won’t do it again: Cow smuggler Sufiyan attempts to abscond on bike after firing at police, gets shot in leg...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress hounds journalist Ajeet Bharti over alleged ‘fake news’ on Rahul Gandhi: Know about the truth and the targeting by Mohammed Zubair

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Nuh continues to be the hub of cyber crime, rioter Khalid arrested after impersonating DSP to dupe ₹95000

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com