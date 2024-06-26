Wednesday, June 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 61 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, NCSC chairman meets...
News Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 61 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, NCSC chairman meets family of deceased

Currently, 91 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital. 20 people have been discharged from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, as per the hospital authorities.

ANI
Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy
Kin of Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy grieve over the death of their loved ones (Image Source: MSN)
5

61 people have died due to the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, as per the Kallakurichi District Collectorate.

Currently, 91 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital. 20 people have been discharged from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, as per the hospital authorities.

10 people have been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER) Puducherry and a total of 6 have been discharged from the hospital. A total of four people have passed away at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education Research.

30 people are undergoing treatment at the Salem Medical College while 21 have passed away, as reported by hospital authorities.

Four people have passed away in the Villupuram Medical College due to consumption of illicit liquor and 4 are currently admitted in the the Villupuram Medical College.

One person has been admitted to the Royapettah Greater Hospital in Chennai. Two people have been discharged from Sri Sanjeevi Hospital.

A total of 136 people have been admitted to five hospitals. The total count of people affected due to consumption of illicit liquor has now increased to 225.

Earlier today, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana along with the Deputy Chairman of Tamil Nadu Commission for Scheduled Castes (TNCSC) Puneeth Pandian and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the National Aditya Vidarbha Commission Sanmeet Kaur met the family members of the people who died due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Karunapuram area of the Kallakurichi district.

On Wednesday the Tamil Nadu assembly saw uproarious scenes as the AIDMK leaders clad in black shirts protested inside and outside the house. The AIADMK legislators, including the leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, were later suspended from the current Assembly session for disrupting the House proceedings.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com