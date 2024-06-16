On Sunday (16th June), Union Minister George Kurian lambasted the Congress party for ‘insulting the Christian community’. He slammed the grand old party for equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Jesus. He stated that the comparison was shameful, ‘absolutely uncalled for’, and insulted the Christian community who revere Jesus.

The Union Minister made these remarks while responding to a post shared by the official handle of the Kerala Congress unit. In the post, the Kerala Congress included a picture of PM Modi in which he was holding a brief chat with the Pope who is the highest priest for Catholic Christians.

Notably, the picture was taken during the recently concluded G7 Summit where Indian PM Narendra Modi was invited along with a few other nations despite being a member of the major world grouping. Pope Francis also attended the event as he was invited to talk about the pros and cons of artificial intelligence. All world leaders present at the summit met the Pope, and photos of the same have appeared in media.

Along with the photo of Narendra Modi with Pope Francis, Kerala Congress mockingly wrote, “Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God!”

Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God! 😂 pic.twitter.com/V2OVI2oUO4 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 16, 2024

However, perhaps they didn’t realise that with these words they equated Narendra Modi to Jesus Christ, because the Pope’s God is Jesus Christ only.

Responding to the post, Union Minister George Kurian wrote, “This tweet by the Congress, equates Prime Minister Modi to Lord Jesus. This is absolutely uncalled for and is an insult to the Christian community, who revere Jesus. It is shameful that Congress has stopped to this level.”

This tweet by the Congress, equates Prime Minister Modi to Lord Jesus. This is absolutely uncalled for and is an insult to the Christian community, who revere Jesus. It is shameful that Congress has stopped to this level. pic.twitter.com/79drMyiauF — George Kurian(Modi Ka Parivar) (@GeorgekurianBjp) June 16, 2024

George Kurian is Kerala BJP’s General Secretary who has been included in the 3rd Modi government as a Minister of State. At present, he is not a member of any of the houses of parliament.

Moreover, several X users also slammed Kerala Congress for its mocking post.

Infact that’s true. Pope finally got to see a human who believe in അഹം ബ്രഹ്മാസ്മി (अहम् ब्रह्मास्मि) who has religion which is not busy running a Billion $ Company marketing their religion across the globe converting others into their religion through missionaries. — Righteous Indian (@vrkiyyer) June 16, 2024

An X user demanded action for hurting the sentiments of Christians. The user wrote, “You’re insulting the Pope and hurting sentiments of Christians !! @TheKeralaPolice @ShashiTharoor @Pontifex @CMOKerala..Will anyone take action against this handle ?”

You’re insulting the Pope and hurting sentiments of Christians !! @TheKeralaPolice @ShashiTharoor @Pontifex @CMOKerala



Will anyone take action against this handle ? — JH (@jagdish_2204) June 16, 2024

Heard in the back ground – Aaya Tho Modi Hi 😉 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatIncubate) June 16, 2024

You have posted this but don't forget that 'Failed Messiah' of democracy from your party may feel infuriated reading this 😄😄😄 — Dr. Harish Purohit. (@harish_purohit) June 16, 2024

