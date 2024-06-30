A Hindu woman has filed a complaint with Dehradun Police stating that an accused named Amjad trapped her daughter in his influence by posing as a Hindu. It is alleged that he then coaxed the girl to steal money and jewellery from her house and run away with him. Moreover, some Bajrang Dal workers were allegedly attacked when the organisation took up the matter.

Her mother has filed a complaint in this matter at the Vikas Nagar police station accusing Amjad of coaxing her daughter to elope. A lawyer named Raisuddin Siddiqui who is accused of assisting Amjad in his acts has also been named in the FIR. It is alleged that the lawyer wrongfully arranges court marriages for accused persons in Love Jihad cases and he has been recently released from jail in one such wrongful court marriage case.

The incident pertains to the Pachhua area in Dehradun. According to the Police, the complainant Mrs. Kalpana (fictitious name) is a resident of village Shahpur, Kalyanpur police station which falls in Vikasnagar district, Dehradun. In her complaint, she has accused Amjad of deceivingly trapping her daughter Nayana (fictitious name) and coaxing her to elope. It is also alleged that gold jewelery and Rs 65,000 were stolen from the complainant’s house.

According to reports, the involvement of a Muslim advocate named Raisuddin Siddiqui in this case has also come to light.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother stated that the accused Amjad had earlier trapped her daughter by posing as a Hindu. After that, he made her run away with him. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 365, 380, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused named in the FIR include Amjad son of Yusuf resident of Sahaspur and Advocate Raisuddin Siddiqui.

SSP Ajay Singh stated that the police have received a complaint which is being investigated. A police team has been formed to recover the girl.

"We are no longer safe from the 'community special'… Hindus must come forward for the honour of their sisters & daughters without relying on any State or Police."



– Bajrang Dal Karyakarta who was wounded in an Islamist attack.



Vikasnagar, Uttarakhand: Mohd Amjad befriended a Hindu girl, and now she has eloped with him, taking Rs 65K from her home.



According to Bajrang Dal, advocate Raeesuddin is also involved in the incident; he was previously jailed in one case.



Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media in which a Bajrang Dal activist is seen making serious allegations against the accused lawyer Siddiqui. While the veracity and date of the video are yet to be ascertained, it seemingly pertains to the accused lawyer in question who has been named in the FIR along with Amjad by the girl’s mother.

In the video, it is also alleged that some armed miscreants attacked Bajrang Dal activists when they were en route to the accused Siddiqui’s house to confront him.

According to the Bajrang Dal activist, recently the accused lawyer Siddiqui wrongfully arranged for the court marriage of a girl for which he was sent behind bars. Even after coming out of jail, he is arranging court marriages in Love Jihad cases.

He said, “Our complaint is that the lawyer even after going to jail is indulging in the same acts then how can we have faith in the administration for our safety..We will have to come forward to safeguard the honours of our sisters and daughters.”

Yesterday, we received information that 6 months earlier the girl was trapped in Love Jihad but back then she was a minor. He added that now with the help of the accused lawyer Siddiqui, the accused is trying to get a court marriage for which they may even have approached the High Court.

“His arrest is our main demand because till the time such lawyers are not put behind bars, love jihad cases in Uttarakhand will not stop,” he further asserted.

He added that they receive funding from Islamic countries but the police administration puts pressure on Hindu organisations to stifle them which will not be tolerated.

Regarding the attack on Bajrang Dal members, he recounted, “When we were going to see Siddiqui, at that time armed individuals launched attacks on us, you can see bleeding had not stopped even after 4 hours. Even after being in the majority, We are no longer safe from minority community.”