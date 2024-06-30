An avalanche was reported near Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath early on Sunday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane told ANI, “There was an avalanche from above Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath at around 5 am today. But there has been no loss of life or property.”

According to the SSP, the avalanche occurred on a hill about 4 km away from the Kedarnath temple as a result of the cracking of snow due to sunlight.

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property due to the avalanche, which was captured in a video shared widely on social media.

“There has been no loss of lives or damage to the temple’s property,” said the official.

The video shared by an official handle by Shri Kedarnath shows a cascade of snow and debris tumbling down a steep slope right behind the revered temple.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as more details about the incident are awaited to assess any potential risks or further impacts.

Earlier last week, a condolence meeting was held in Kedarnath Dham to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flood disaster that struck the region in 2013.

Organized by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and Kedar Sabha, the event saw participation from the entire Tirthapurohit community, the District Police Administration, and numerous pilgrims.

The disaster, which occurred on the evening of June 16, 2013, was triggered by a series of cloudbursts in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

These cloudbursts caused severe floods and landslides, obliterating several villages and towns. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies remain unaccounted for to this day.

The Kedarnath Dham flood disaster, which impacted five districts of Uttarakhand on June 16-17, 2013, was exacerbated by the rapid melting of snow and ice on Kedarnath Mountain. This led to the overflowing of Chorabari Lake, followed by its collapse, contributing to the massive flooding that affected thousands.

Despite the weather, over 22 lakh pilgrims have visited the four Dhams of Uttarakhand so far this season.

Earlier on June 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials in a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence to coordinate with the District Magistrates to improve the Chardham Yatra arrangements.

From time to time, senior officials should conduct on-site inspection of travel arrangements, and cooperate with the District Magistrates for better arrangements.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.

