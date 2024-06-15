Saturday, June 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWB: Parents protest after Govt school teacher prohibits student from wearing tilak, student alleges...
News Reports
Updated:

WB: Parents protest after Govt school teacher prohibits student from wearing tilak, student alleges vegetarian students forced to eat non-veg food in mid-day meal

The teacher reportedly told the victim student that her tilak was hurting her eye and she should not wear it to school.

OpIndia Staff
Govt school teacher in Murshidabad prohibits student to wear tilak to school, parents protest against the diktat
4

On Friday, June 14, parents of students enrolled in the state-sponsored Raghunathganj Higher Girls School in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, staged a protest against the school’s administration, after a teacher allegedly issued a diktat prohibiting Hindu students from wearing a tilak and Tulsi mala to school.

In Hinduism, both the tilak and the tulsi mala hold significant religious and spiritual importance. They are more than mere symbols; they carry deep cultural, devotional, and spiritual meanings.

According to local reports, one of the affected students also alleged that the school insists that the students should eat the mid-day meals provided to them by the authorities, but these meals have no vegetarian food to offer to the vegetarian students.

The incident came to the fore after one of the students of the school highlighted the issue to her parents, who in turn, approached the principal of the school.

The parents reached the school and protested outside the main gate of the school by singing bhajans. After the matter escalated, some sadhus and devotees of ISKCON also reached the school and joined the parents in their protest against the school management. The protestors demanded that the directive issued by the teacher be withdrawn with immediate effect.

In what transpired, the children had returned to school after their summer vacations. A class 8 student named Anu Mondal said that when she reached her class sporting a tilak, she was reprimanded by her class teacher Vashwati.

The teacher asked the child to remove the tilak. She reminded her how she had warned them against wearing tilaks to school before the school shut for the summer break. She was infuriated that the student did not obey her order. The teacher reportedly told the victim student that her tilak was hurting her eye and she should not wear it to school.

The student also complained that many students in the school are vegetarians, despite this, they are forced to eat non-vegetarian mid-day meals. 

The student was quoted by the local media as saying, “I requested madam to give in writing that I cannot come to the school wearing the tilak but madam did not sign. She kept scolding me. My hands and legs were shivering in fear,” she said.

Speaking about the controversy, District Inspector Amar Kumar Sheel said, there is no such government mandate that prohibits students from wearing a tilak to school. There should be no objection from the school authorities. I have spoken to the headmistress of the school.

Meanwhile, Karabi Nandi, the principal of the school said, “A teacher of the school had forbidden the student from wearing a tilak. I have enquired with higher authorities whether or not religious rites in schools may be accepted.” She added that at present there is no such rule banning Tilaks in the school, and anyone can practice their religion. “Girls can come to school wearing tilak. There’s no stopping it,” the principal said.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Haryana: Cattle smugglers open fire in Nuh at people trying to protect cows from slaughter, cow protector Sonu Yadav alias Sarpanch suffers bullet injury

OpIndia Staff -

‘Over-sensationalisation and false depiction of facts’: Delhi HC orders removal of SM posts claiming Rajat Sharma abused Congress leader on TV

OpIndia Staff -

Congress government in Karnataka hikes petrol, diesel prices in the state by Rs 3 per litre

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Abdul Hafeez forces children to wash his private part in Madrasa, also accused of forcing them to clean him after defecation,...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

The unending menace of Love Jihad: Sarfaraz rapes a Hindu victim multiple times in Agra; Firoz traps and blackmails a Hindu girl in Jaipur

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC directs Sunita Kejriwal and social media platforms to delete video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing court in excise policy case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Glorification of terrorism, open calls for secession and repetition of Pakistani propaganda’: Read Arundhati Roy’s anti-India speech from 2010 for which she faces charges...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals killed, 1 Security personnel martyred in encounter In Narayanpur

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fascism, dictatorship, Banana Republic’: Leftists suffer a meltdown after Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy

OpIndia Staff -

People prevented from exercising democratic rights: West Bengal Governor tears into Mamata Banerjee govt for not allowing post-poll violence victims to meet him

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com