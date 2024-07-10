In a case reported from the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, a 25-year-old Hindu woman was raped and threatened by the accused identified as Asif Yunus Pathan. The accused initially posed as a Hindu under a false identity and established a friendship with the woman. Later he exposed his real face as he threatened her on 4th July and brutally raped her, as per the woman’s complaint.

The accused has been arrested under sections 63, 69, 329(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, 2023.

The FIR copy of the incident has been obtained by OpIndia. The victim in her complaint said that the accused in the month of June sent a friend request on Facebook. She said he created a fake account in the name of ‘Nava Patil’ and began chatting with her. The woman is believed to have trusted the account after which she accepted the request and responded to his chats.

Later the accused forced the woman to exchange phone numbers and chat on WhatsApp. The accused after a few days forced the woman to send her nude pictures on WhatsApp. He threatened the woman saying that he would expose their chats to her husband if she failed to fulfil his derogatory demands, as per the complaint.

Scared of the threats, the woman sent him the pictures. This continued for days. Then on 4th July, the accused called the woman and blackmailed her saying that he was coming to her house. On refusal, he threatened her. Reportedly, he barged into her home and brutally raped the woman for hours.

After this, he left home, got intoxicated, and returned to her home to continue to rape her. The woman yelled in pain listening to which her neighbors asked her what had happened. On narrating the ordeal, the enraged locals tried to trap the accused who then managed to flee from the spot.

Eventually, the police were informed and the accused was arrested under sections 63, 69, 329(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, 2023. The Police confirmed to the media that the accused hid his original identity to trap the woman and raped her on 4th July 2024.

A similar case was reported on 8th April, 2024. A minor Hindu girl belonging to the SC/ST community was sexually assaulted by one Hamid Sayyed. The accused first developed a ‘friendship’ with the minor and then sexually assaulted her. He also captured derogatory photos and videos of the minor and threatened her to obey him, failing which he said he would publicize her images.

The FIR in that case was filed on 2nd April 2024 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the SC/ST Act, 1989.

In the current given case, the accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway.