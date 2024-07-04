Thursday, July 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAssam: Mufti Mukhibur Rahman Azhari threatens Islamic cleric Mustafa Kamal for opposing cow slaughter,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Assam: Mufti Mukhibur Rahman Azhari threatens Islamic cleric Mustafa Kamal for opposing cow slaughter, calls for violent protest, arrested

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also commented on the viral video and conveyed his concern over the Islamist's threats.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Ujala Assam/YouTube
Image via Ujala Assam/YouTube
17

Assam Police arrested radical Islamic preacher Mufti Mukhibur Rahman Azhari for his inflammatory statements against the authorities on Tuesday, 2nd July. He was apprehended by the Darrang district police on the directives of Director General of Police G P Singh after a provocative video of the accused went viral on social media which included a demand for a violent protest against the Lakhimpur police station and the superintendent of police.

Azhari planned for the gherao (encirclement) of the Lakhimpur Police Station on 6th July and made threats to organize large agitations to cause disruptions to daily life in the state between 6th and 10th July.

The remarks transpired after an Islamic cleric Mustafa Kamal previously appealed that cow sacrifice is not required by Islam and noted that while sacrifice is significant, it was never stated in Islam that cows should be the sole animals sacrificed. Islamists in Assam disapproved and condemned the cleric’s comments. Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also expressed his outrage over threats made by Mufti Mukibur Rahman Azhari in a social media post.

Minister Hazarika wrote, “All this because during Eid, a person from the minority community had appealed to the people not to sacrifice cows. It is unimaginable that such a benign appeal could flare hatred that he is now challenging Assam Police in a live video and calling for violence Is this where Assam is going today?”

The mufti during a Facebook live session was heard declaring that he would gherao Lakhimpur police station and the residence of that “devil” (Mustafa Kamal) between the 6th and 10th of July, and boasted that many others voiced their intention to join him. Mukhibur Rahman Azhari announced, “I’m eager to find out how brave that person is. I came in for a live session since I received a call from someone at Uttar Lakhimpur Police Station today. During the break, I will give you his phone number. He enquired as to my identity. I was asked not to come on the 6th. I replied that if you were the OC (officer in charge), you could have my word that I would show up on the day, Insha’allah.”

The radical Islamist further challenged that even a phone call from the SP (Superintendent of Police) or DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) wouldn’t be able to suspend his plans.

Abusing Mustafa Kamal, he said, “I would still go Insha’allah. That man has started this game and it is his last. I would put an end to the game. I work very hard to propagate Islam. Now, you insult Islam? You abuse Rasool (Prophet Muhammad). He pronounced Rasool to be Shaitaan. I’ll leave even if they cut my legs or break my hands. I’ll go, no matter which police he calls. I earn 3 to 4 lakh a month. This man only earns through RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). He can file a case for defamation, but it is true. He had met a Bangladeshi atheist also. He is 100% RSS.”

Azhari once again reiterated that nothing would be able to prevent him from launching a jihadi agitation at the police station and alleged, “The affront to Islam and our Rasool is intolerable to me. I will wage a war and protest. You can show my video to the SP. But I will protest according to the constitution. I will create a disturbance. The constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar has granted us the freedom to believe in the Hadith, the Quran, Allah, and Rasool.”

“Who granted him permission? Which RSS provided him permission to disparage our Nabi and Quran? I’m going to grab hold of him. If you disrespect Islam, the Quran, Rasool, or Nabi, we won’t sit silently. We’re not going to be idle. Assam is not your father’s property. I’ll travel to your city and to your area to assess your level of bravery,” Azhari threatened Mustafa Kamal.

Law authorities acted swiftly as the incendiary video gained popularity on social media and arrested Mufti Mukibur Rahman Azhari on 2nd July. The Dhula police station opened case 97/24 against him which has been brought before the Mangaldoi court. In an effort to prevent any more disturbance, authorities are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani says 2024 mandate was revenge of Muslims against BJP: How he had met RSS chief in 2021, claiming...

OpIndia Staff -
Madani pointed out that there is a declining trend of Muslim representation in parliament and legislative assemblies.
News Reports

Whitewashing Islamic terrorism, to warning of 1990s like violence: Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi’s interview with The Wire displays a dangerous mindset

Shraddha Pandey -
While hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits were killed by Islamic terrorists during the 1990s, Ruhullah Mehdi has the audacity to dub their killings as mere “Haadsa”. Mehdi kept emphasising as to how concerned he is for the Kashmiri Pandits, however, not once did he talk about Pakistan’s role in the terrorism in Kashmir especially during the 1990s.

Fatehpur, UP: Porn-addict ‘Hafiz’ Dilnawaz and Maulvi Rakimuddin brutally rape a 9-year-old boy to death, discard body inside well, arrested by police

Bengal sees 11 incidents of mob violence in 1 month: From beaten by TMC goons for supporting BJP to lynched for ‘theft’ and Taliban-style...

UP: Tanzeem and Faizan assault a shopkeeper, employees in Bulandshahr; Islamists and leftists peddle ‘mob-lynching’ agenda after they were caught

‘Kiara Advani uses black magic to threaten him’: Sidharth Malhotra fan accuses actor’s fanpage admins Aliza and Husna Parveen of duping her of Rs...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Owner of Kingdon Capital allegedly used Kotak to short sell Adani, his wife was probed in US for harbouring Chinese spies: Hindenburg fiasco was...

Anurag -

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani says 2024 mandate was revenge of Muslims against BJP: How he had met RSS chief in 2021, claiming...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu govt under Stalin gives ‘methanol percentage’ excuse to Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy where 65 died, claims cannot be compared to earlier incidents

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 2 more bridges in Saran collapse making it 9 such collapses in last 15 days, plea in Supreme Court filed to demand structural...

OpIndia Staff -

Whitewashing Islamic terrorism, to warning of 1990s like violence: Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi’s interview with The Wire displays a dangerous mindset

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi: Stonepelter Saddam dies after tanker driver accidentally runs over him trying to escape the assault; angry stonepelters stab auto driver Bablu when he...

ANI -

Fatehpur, UP: Porn-addict ‘Hafiz’ Dilnawaz and Maulvi Rakimuddin brutally rape a 9-year-old boy to death, discard body inside well, arrested by police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Biden not stepping down’: White House clarifies after Trump debate fiasco triggers concerns about US President’s health and age

ANI -

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, lodged in jail for radical Khalistani activities under stringent NSA, gets 4 days parole to take oath as MP

OpIndia Staff -

Family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar already paid Rs 98.39 lakh, other benefits of about 67 lakhs to be paid shortly, says Army after Rahul...

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com