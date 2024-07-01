Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita comes into effect from today: First FIR against Bihari street vendor...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita comes into effect from today: First FIR against Bihari street vendor in Kamla Market, Delhi

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Barh, Bihar.

ANI
Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita comes into effect from July 1
Representational image, created by Bing AI
8

The first FIR under Section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered at Kamla Market Police Station in the national capital Delhi.

Three new criminal laws come into effect from today.

The case has been registered against a street vendor under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstruction under foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station and making sales.

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Barh, Bihar.

The police in the FIR mentioned that the accused was selling tobacco and water on a cart near the main road, which was causing hindrance and trouble to the commuters. When the police patrolling in that area asked the accused to remove his cart, he ignored the officials.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita has 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the Sanhita and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed in the Sanhita.

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions, and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub- provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted in the Adhiniyam. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Amjad poses as Hindu to trap a Hindu girl, coaxes her to steal jewellery and cash and elope with him, FIR filed on...

OpIndia Staff -

Amritpal Singh’s aide in jail Daljit Singh Kalsi to contest by-polls from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, third Khalistani in Dibrugarh jail to announce...

OpIndia Staff -

“I will cut you and your parents in pieces and throw them away”: Collegemate Armaan Ansari abducts and rapes Dalit LLB student, issues death...

OpIndia Staff -

Falcon 9 rocket copy Tianlong-3 being developed by Chinese aerospace company escapes from test pad during static-fire test, crashes and explodes

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Suhail and his sons seal niece and sister-in-law in room by building a brick wall over a property dispute, victims rescued after 28...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: NIA conducts searches at several locations in connection with terrorist outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir, arrest Abdul Rehman and Mujibur Rehman for indoctrinating youths

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Asif rapes his cousin for months by threatening to leak her obscene videos, hands her over to his brother-in-law, booked

OpIndia Staff -

Faridabad: Iqbal, Mehtab and others attack a temple priest by slashing his throat while chanting Sar Tan Se Juda slogans

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab Police arrest five operatives of Canada-based Lakhbir Landa gang, recover 5 foreign-made pistols

ANI -

Uttarakhand: Avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath due to cracking of snows, no loss of life or property

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com