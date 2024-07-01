Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Madrasa teacher sentenced to triple life sentence for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Madrasa teacher sentenced to triple life sentence for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl

It is pertinent to note that several Madrasa teachers have been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in sexual assault cases of minors in Kerala in the last few days.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Madrasa teacher sentenced to triple life sentence for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, several convicted for sexually assaulting minors in last few days
Kerala: Madrasa teacher sentenced to triple life sentence for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, several convicted for sexually assaulting minors in last few days (Image Source - Asianews Net, Matrubhumi and Manorama)
2

A fast-track court in Kerala’s Tirur convicted a Madrasa teacher, Abdur Rahiman (51), for sexually assaulting a minor girl who was under the age of seven at the time of the crime. Following the conviction, the court sentenced him to triple life imprisonment till the end of his life, 15 years imprisonment in various departments. The court also imposed a fine on the convicted Madrasa teacher and asked him to pay Rs 1.5 lakh. He will have to undergo an additional two years in prison, in case he fails to pay the fine. According to local media reports, it is enough to suffer the punishment together.

The convicted Madrassa teacher, Abdur Rahiman (51) was sentenced in Cheruparambi in southern Kuttur. The Tirur Police had registered a case against Abdur Rahiman on charges of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom in the Tirur area in April and May 2016. 

Tirur Fast Track Special Court Judge Reno Francis Xavier tried the case and sentenced him. Subsequently, the accused was sent to Tavanur Central Jail. 

It is pertinent to note that several Madrasa teachers have been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in sexual assault cases of minors in Kerala in the last few days. On 27th June, Mathrubhumi reported that a teacher was sentenced to 29 years in prison and fined Rs 2.5 lakh for sexually assaulting a Madrasa student. It added that a special speedy POCSO court in Cherthala convicted Muhammad (58) of Chakalanikart house in Arukutty Vadutala.

Meanwhile, in another heinous case of crime against a minor, a convict was sentenced to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment. On 30th June, Manorama reported that a man named Edakkara Unichantam Pudhuvanchola Jinshad (27) was sentenced to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case of torturing an eight-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on the convict. The Fasttrack Special Court ruled that if the convict failed to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of 21 months and the sentence should be served together. 

Similarly on 25th June, AsiaNet reported that Abdul Karimi (64), a native of Cherp Padinjattumuri who raped a minor girl and impregnated her was sentenced to three life terms and six years of rigorous imprisonment. Judge Jayaprabhu of Special POCSO Court No. 2 also imposed a fine of Rs 3,75,000. 

He was convicted on the charges that when no one was in the house, Karimi sexually assaulted the girl who was sleeping inside the house, after which the minor girl became pregnant. As per reports, the accused was abroad but he left his job and settled permanently in the country.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi HC orders TMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri in a defamation case, orders to issue...

OpIndia Staff -

Chennai: YouTuber Sabir Ali, and 8 others arrested for smuggling 267kg gold worth Rs 167 crore through souvenir shop, details

OpIndia Staff -

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita comes into effect from today: HM Amit Shah denies earlier reports, says first case was lodged in Gwalior

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi targets Hindus in Lok Sabha, says those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence: PM Modi, Amit Shah lash out. Here...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Muskaan Saifi embraces Hinduism and marries a Hindu man as per Vedic rituals in a Bareilly temple

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim, his father Nanhe, uncles Hassan and Suleman try to kidnap Hindu girls to convert them, open fire on parents: UP Administration demolishes their...

OpIndia Staff -

Pune: Eijaz, Afridi and 2 others booked for attacking a Dalit Hindu with a sword, hurling casteist slurs and threatening him. Read FIR details

Siddhi Somani -

After casteist slurs against Brahmins, pro-palestine slogans raised in Ashoka University during convocation: The woke epidemic at the premier university

Anurag -

Bengal police threatens action for tweets on the Taliban style flogging of a woman: X users get notices, including for a post about Rajdeep...

OpIndia Staff -

‘My sisters are trying to jail my husband on false rape cases’: Muslim woman who married Hindu man pleads for help, says her family...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com