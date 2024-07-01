A fast-track court in Kerala’s Tirur convicted a Madrasa teacher, Abdur Rahiman (51), for sexually assaulting a minor girl who was under the age of seven at the time of the crime. Following the conviction, the court sentenced him to triple life imprisonment till the end of his life, 15 years imprisonment in various departments. The court also imposed a fine on the convicted Madrasa teacher and asked him to pay Rs 1.5 lakh. He will have to undergo an additional two years in prison, in case he fails to pay the fine. According to local media reports, it is enough to suffer the punishment together.

The convicted Madrassa teacher, Abdur Rahiman (51) was sentenced in Cheruparambi in southern Kuttur. The Tirur Police had registered a case against Abdur Rahiman on charges of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom in the Tirur area in April and May 2016.

Tirur Fast Track Special Court Judge Reno Francis Xavier tried the case and sentenced him. Subsequently, the accused was sent to Tavanur Central Jail.

It is pertinent to note that several Madrasa teachers have been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in sexual assault cases of minors in Kerala in the last few days. On 27th June, Mathrubhumi reported that a teacher was sentenced to 29 years in prison and fined Rs 2.5 lakh for sexually assaulting a Madrasa student. It added that a special speedy POCSO court in Cherthala convicted Muhammad (58) of Chakalanikart house in Arukutty Vadutala.

Meanwhile, in another heinous case of crime against a minor, a convict was sentenced to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment. On 30th June, Manorama reported that a man named Edakkara Unichantam Pudhuvanchola Jinshad (27) was sentenced to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case of torturing an eight-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on the convict. The Fasttrack Special Court ruled that if the convict failed to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of 21 months and the sentence should be served together.

Similarly on 25th June, AsiaNet reported that Abdul Karimi (64), a native of Cherp Padinjattumuri who raped a minor girl and impregnated her was sentenced to three life terms and six years of rigorous imprisonment. Judge Jayaprabhu of Special POCSO Court No. 2 also imposed a fine of Rs 3,75,000.

He was convicted on the charges that when no one was in the house, Karimi sexually assaulted the girl who was sleeping inside the house, after which the minor girl became pregnant. As per reports, the accused was abroad but he left his job and settled permanently in the country.