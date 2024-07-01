Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeCrimeMuslim, his father Nanhe, uncles Hassan and Suleman try to kidnap Hindu girls to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Muslim, his father Nanhe, uncles Hassan and Suleman try to kidnap Hindu girls to convert them, open fire on parents: UP Administration demolishes their illegal houses

Muslim was threatening the family for several days. He had sent a threatening audio message on the mobile phone of the girl's father. He threatened him stating that he would kill everyone if they didn’t hand over the girl to him. 

OpIndia Staff
Muslim, his father Nanhe, uncles Hassan and Suleman try to kidnap Hindu girls to convert them, open fire on parents: Administration responds with bulldozer action
Muslim, his father Nanhe, uncles Hassan and Suleman try to kidnap Hindu girls to convert them, open fire on parents: Administration responds with bulldozer action (Image Source - Hindustan)
1

In Moradabad, Police have continued their crackdown against the accused who stormed the house of a Hindu family to abduct their two daughters in an attempt to convert them. When the family protested against their abduction attempt, they opened fire at the family members. As part of the crackdown, Police from Mudha Pandey station on Sunday (30th June) demolished the houses of three more accused. Their names came up during the investigation into the shooting incident that took place on Wednesday (26th June). Earlier in the morning on Sunday, Police arrested two of the three accused following an encounter in which one accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg. However, a head constable was also injured in the encounter and he was hit by a bullet on his shoulder. 

Meanwhile, five, including the main accused, are still absconding. Police have launched a search operation to nab them. So far, the Police have demolished six houses of the accused that were built illegally. 

Notably, the accused identified as a man named Muslim broke into the house of a private firm employee, Sunil Kumar, in Munda Pandey’s Shivpuri village at around 2.30 am on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his accomplices and they were armed with guns and sharp objects. The accused attempted to abduct two daughters and when the family protested, the accused opened fire and injured the firm worker, his wife, and son. 

All the injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment. In this regard, the police had registered a case against the main accused named Muslim, his father Nanhe, two uncles Aleh Hassan and Suleman, and two unknown attackers. As per reports, the main accused Muslim was threatening the family for several days. He had sent a threatening audio message on the mobile phone of the girl’s father. He threatened him stating that he would kill everyone if they didn’t hand over the girl to him. 

The accused wanted to kidnap the married girl and force her to convert

According to media reports, the eldest daughter (22 years) in the victim family is married and has a son. She was hit in her hands in the firing incident. The girl stated that the accused Muslim was in contact with her for a long time. However, after marriage, she distanced herself from the accused. But still, on 7th March, the accused took her away from her in-laws’ house and accompanied her to Jaipur, Rajasthan. 

According to the victim, the mother of the accused was also there with him. After kidnapping her, the accused said that he would marry her, but he did not. The victim also said that the accused Muslim was pressurizing her for religious conversion. 

Further, her younger sister (17 years) stated that as soon as the accused arrived, the first thing the accused did was that they caught hold of her elder sister’s son. As soon as he made a noise, everyone in the family woke up and when they protested, the accused opened fire and ran away.  

Following the firing incident, the administration took bulldozer action against the accused in two phases on Friday. On Friday, the administration demolished the house of the main accused Muslim, his father Nanhe, and two uncles Suleman and Aleh Hasan in Shivpuri village. 

During the investigation, the names of three more accused in this incident, Mahfooz, a Rampur resident, Bhure Khan, a resident of Bilari, and Yusuf, a resident of Munda Pandey, came to light. Police arrested Mahfooz and Bhure Khan in an encounter in the early hours of Sunday. As per the administration, their houses were built by encroachment and consequently, they were demolished to the ground. All three accused were involved in the incident along with Muslim, the main accused in the Munda Pandey shooting case, and his family members.

According to the villagers, the house of the accused Muslim and his two uncles who committed the crime has been locked for the last several months. They all work in brick kilns, so they often stay outside and for that reason, the villagers don’t care much about his family.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pune: Eijaz, Afridi and 2 others booked for attacking a Dalit Hindu with a sword, hurling casteist slurs and threatening him. Read FIR details

Siddhi Somani -
The Police have imposed sections 307, 504, 341, 506, 34 of the IPC, 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2), 3(v), 3(2)(va) and 6 of the SC/ST Act, 1989.
News Reports

After casteist slurs against Brahmins, pro-palestine slogans raised in Ashoka University during convocation: The woke epidemic at the premier university

Anurag -
In February 2024, AUSG issued a statement condemning the military action of Israel in Gaza and "demanded" the "genocide" in Gaza must stop. The post on social media described the horrifying terror attack on 7th October by Hamas terrorists in Israeli territory as "events taking place on 7th of October 2023".

Bengal police threatens action for tweets on the Taliban style flogging of a woman: X users get notices, including for a post about Rajdeep...

West Bengal police heard expressing fear over ‘attack on police station’ after arrest of Tajmul Haque who flogged woman in Taliban style

‘Unsocial, loose character’: TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman justifies Taliban-style public flogging of woman in ‘Muslim Rashtra’ within West Bengal

Amritpal Singh’s aide in jail Daljit Singh Kalsi to contest by-polls from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, third Khalistani in Dibrugarh jail to announce...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune: Eijaz, Afridi and 2 others booked for attacking a Dalit Hindu with a sword, hurling casteist slurs and threatening him. Read FIR details

Siddhi Somani -

After casteist slurs against Brahmins, pro-palestine slogans raised in Ashoka University during convocation: The woke epidemic at the premier university

Anurag -

Bengal police threatens action for tweets on the Taliban style flogging of a woman: X users get notices, including for a post about Rajdeep...

OpIndia Staff -

‘My sisters are trying to jail my husband on false rape cases’: Muslim woman who married Hindu man pleads for help, says her family...

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal police heard expressing fear over ‘attack on police station’ after arrest of Tajmul Haque who flogged woman in Taliban style

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Muslim woman claims her family is abusing, giving death threats after she married a Hindu man, police say it a matter of land...

OpIndia Staff -

Another major event in Canada honouring Khalistani terrorists Talwinder Parmar and Nijjar: Read how mayor of Calgary, the location of the ‘event’, are linked...

Anurag -

‘Unsocial, loose character’: TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman justifies Taliban-style public flogging of woman in ‘Muslim Rashtra’ within West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita comes into effect from today: First FIR against Bihari street vendor in Kamla Market, Delhi

ANI -

Uttarakhand: Amjad poses as Hindu to trap a Hindu girl, coaxes her to steal jewellery and cash and elope with him, FIR filed on...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com