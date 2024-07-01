Monday, July 1, 2024
Rahul Gandhi targets Hindus in Lok Sabha, says those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence: PM Modi, Amit Shah lash out.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi, said, "All our great men have spoken about non-violence and eliminating fear… But those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth..."

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 1) sparked outrage over his contentious remarks in the Lok Sabha, prompting a rare intervention from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking in the parliament, Gandhi asserted that those who called themselves Hindus only talked about violence, hatred, and untruth, triggering PM Modi to intervene over his remarks.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi, said, “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and eliminating fear… But those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…”

PM Modi raised serious objection to Rahul Gandhi’s comments saying, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”

Following a heated exchange between the Opposition and the ruling NDA’s MPs, Union Minister Amit Shah called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Amit Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi’s comment, insisting on an apology.

“The Leader of the Opposition has clearly stated that those who identify as Hindu speak of and commit violence. He is unaware that millions proudly call themselves Hindu. Associating violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologize,” he stated.

