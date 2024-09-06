The police have launched an investigation into the incident of stone pelting on a Ganesh Mandap in Syedpura in Gujarat. In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that a gang of minor Muslim youths were behind the stone pelting. The mastermind of this gang had planned to attack 10 Ganesh Pandals daily. On Saturday, September 8, this gang comprising 6 minors tried to hurl stones at the Ganesh statue of ‘Variali Cha Raja’, however, they failed. A day later, the Muslim minor attacked the Syedpura Ganesh pandal.

A Divya Bhaskar report says that these Muslim minors, on 6th September, hurled water packets at the Ganesh pandal, however, the Hindus did not retaliate. Another unsuccessful stone pelting attempt was made on Saturday, 7th September. On Sunday, the Muslim boys arrived on rickshaws and pelted stones at the Ganpati pandal. The police are now investigating the role of rickshaw pullers in the matter.

Stone pelting gang leader took 3 months of “madarsa training”

The police investigation also revealed that the leader of the gang of Muslim minors had been receiving ‘madarsa training’ for the past three months. The accused gang leader’s father died a long time ago. However, an investigation is underway to determine who asked the minors to pelt stones at the Ganesh pandal. Meanwhile, an investigation into the involved madarsa’s activities is also going on. The police also summoned Muslim leaders from Syedpura, who are also being questioned.

First, the accused minors hurled water packets at the Ganesh idol, then on Saturday, they made an unsuccessful attempt at pelting stones at the idol. Following this, the 6 Muslim minors hurled stones at the idol on Sunday, 8th September.

“We arrived at the Ganesh pandal screaming Allahu Akbar”: Accused minor

The police investigation revealed that the accused Muslim minors were collecting food and other items from the mosque and then proceeded to pelt stones at the Ganesh pandal in Variyali. The police soon caught the accused Muslim minors and took them to the police station.

Communal tension mounted in the area following the attack on Ganesh idol. The police then used lathi charge and tear gas to bring the Muslim mob under control. It has emerged that four houses near a mosque were continuously throwing stones on Hindus and the police. During the stone pelting, several police officials, including the DCP, sustained injuries.

After this third incident of stone pelting, police raids were launched in Syedpura. After the stone-pelting, as many as 27 Muslims switched off lights in their houses, and locked their ‘local associates’ from outside. When the police conducted searches, after receiving this information, the locks of all these houses were broken and the Muslim accused were escorted away. Meanwhile, it was revealed that stones had already been placed in these four houses, indicating that the stone pelting was a pre-planned conspiracy.

‘Police will die if you hit them in the head with sticks’ – Muslim extremists

It has been reported that first, the Muslim minors pelted stones at Ganesh idol, and then locals rushed and thrashed them. Subsequently, the Hindus took them to Syedpura Police Station. Meanwhile, the stone pelting from homes around the police station resumed. Muslim mob then pelted stones at the police and Hindus. As the police prepared for the action, the Muslim attackers said to each other, “If you hit Lathis [sticks] in the head, the police will die.”

Following this, two FIRs have been lodged, one against the Muslim minors and one against the stone pelters. In this incident, Lalgate police have registered crimes under sections including an attempt to murder, rioting, and vandalism. Some of the accused were nabbed on Sunday night.

All the accused involved in pelting stones at Hindus and the police are Muslims

The minor accused were caught after pelting stones and a case was also registered against them. However, since they are minors, their names cannot be disclosed. However, the names of as many as 26 accused came out in the stone pelting that happened twice after the initial attack. All these accused are Muslims and now the police are taking legal action against them.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi also rushed to the scene late at night. At the Ganesh pandal where stones were pelted, he performed aarti at midnight and promised that all the accused would be brought to justice before the first ray of the sun fell on the land of Surat. Soon after, the BJP leader fulfilled his promise and all the accused were arrested.