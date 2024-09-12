Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAjmer Sharif Dargah to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday on 17th September with 4000...
News Reports
Updated:

Ajmer Sharif Dargah to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on 17th September with 4000 kg of vegetarian “langar”

Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Syed Afshan Chishty said that the vegetarian food will be distributed to the people.

ANI
Image Source: Khas Khabar
5

Ajmer Sharif Dargah will prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian “Langar” food to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on September 17.

“In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in conjunction with “Sewa Pakhwada,” the historic and world-famous “Big Shahi Deg” at Ajmer Dargah Sharif will once again be used to prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian “Langar” food, continuing a tradition that has been upheld for over 550 years,” an official statement from the Dargah authorities said.

Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Syed Afshan Chishty, speaking to ANI on Wednesday, said that the vegetarian food will be distributed to the people.

“On the occasion of his (PM Modi’s) birthday, seva programmes will be organised at religious places in the country…On the occasion of his birthday Prime Minister, we will prepare 4,000 kg of vegetarian food, which will include rice and pure ghee, dry fruits and distribute it. Along with this, the Gurus and poor people around us will also be given langar as a service,” he told ANI on Wednesday.

“We will also pray for the long life of PM Modi on his birthday. The entire langar is being organised by the Indian Minority Foundation and Chishty Foundation of Ajmer Sharif,” Syed Afshan Chishty added.

The entire process, from lighting the “deg” to food distribution, is conducted with utmost devotion and care, serving thousands of devotees and seekers who come to pay their respects. The ceremony will begin with the lighting of the “Big Shahi Deg” at 10:30 PM inside the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty . Special prayers (Dua) will be offered for peace, unity, prosperity, and the well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the release.

“The prayers will also invoke blessings for the success of “Sewa Pakhwada” and the well-being of all citizens. – The “deg” is one of the world’s largest cooking vessels, capable of preparing up to 4000 kg of food, and has been used for centuries to serve “Langar” to devotees. During the cooking process, continue throughout the night, devotees and volunteers will gather to offer prayers and engage in recitation of “Quranic verses,” “Naats” (devotional songs), and “Manqabat”, Qawwalis” (poems in praise of the saints),” the Dargah authorities said.

The distribution will continue throughout the morning, ensuring that all attendees and nearby communities are able to partake in the blessed food. Volunteers will help in distributing the food in an organized manner, as per the release.

“The event will conclude with prayers of gratitude and unity for the welfare of the nation and all humanity. This event not only marks the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday but also reflects the spirit of “Sewa” (service) and community welfare that is central to the teachings of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty,” said the Dargah authorities.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Daughter-in-law is not ‘family’: Karnataka HC rejects woman’s plea to read down civil services compassionate appointment rule

OpIndia Staff -

Lucknow: Muslim mob attack Ganesh Puja pandal amid “Allah Hu Akbar” slogans, pelt stones and threaten to kill Hindu family, 2 minors detained

OpIndia Staff -

Yes to Iftar party by PM, but ‘democracy in danger’ by Ganesh Puja: Left-liberal gang in meltdown after PM Modi visits CJI Chandrachud’s house...

Shraddha Pandey -

Another violent protest in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’: Protesters in Quetta attack police station with grenade, ask for handing over of blasphemy accused Shia man...

OpIndia Staff -

Strict interpretation of sharia, objectionable curriculum, links to extremism, violation of children’s right and laws: NCPCR tells SC that Madarsa education is fundamentally flawed

OpIndia Staff -

Umar Gautam, awarded life imprisonment for forced illegal mass conversion to Islam, was a Hindu, was felicitated by AMU alumni, details

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Woman junior doctor assaulted by ‘metally ill’ patient at governemnt-run Gandhi Hospital, watch shocking video

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Islamists attack on Ganpati Visarjan procession in Mandya when it passes near a dargah, stones pelted, slippers thrown

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Police suspect gangster-terror angle in grenade attack on a retired official’s former house, two suspects identified

OpIndia Staff -

Climate-smart Bharat: Union Cabinet approves ₹2,000 crore ‘Mission Mausam’ to provide highly accurate and timely weather information

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com