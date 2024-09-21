Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to the transformation happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally here today, Amit Shah said that the Congress, National Conference and People’s Democratic Party are responsible for all the chaos and issues in the Union Territory.

“The voter turnout in the first phase of elections is a testament to the transformation happening in Jammu and Kashmir, and the strengthening of democracy in the state. Congress, NC and PDP seized the rights of people here for years by not conducting elections. The Congress, NC and PDP are responsible for all the chaos and issues in Jammu and Kashmir. There was no reservation for the Gurjar and Bakarwal communities. Nor was it provided to OBCs and Dalits. There were no signs of development, and the Gandhis-Abdullahs brought nothing but dissatisfaction and deterioration in the state,” Shah said.

Notably, a voter turnout of 61.13 percent was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent. Pulwama district recorded the lowest at 46.65 per cent.

Further, sharpening his attacks on the opposition, the Union Home Minister said that for years, Congress, National Conference, and PDP deprived the people here of their rights and kept them away from democracy.

“They didn’t allow elections for village panchayats, block councils, or district councils. These three families ran their rule here. But when Modi Ji came, their dreams were shattered. Today, by electing sarpanchs, block, and district representatives, 30,000 youths have become beneficiaries of democracy. This is a huge achievement,” he said.

Shah also emphasized that this is the first election happening after the abrogation of Article 370 and after the reservation was granted to Dalits, backward classes, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Pahadis.

“This is a historic election. I have seen the mood across Rajouri, and this time, Congress and the National Conference are going to be wiped out,” he said.

Targeting the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the USA on the reservation, Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, no one can even touch it.

“Rahul Gandhi goes to America and says, ‘We will end reservation in the country.’ Oh, Rahul Baba, your party has always been against reservation, but as long as BJP is here, no one can even touch the reservation,” he said.