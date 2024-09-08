Boards prohibiting entry of non-Hindus and Rohingya Muslims seen across several villages in Uttarakhand

Amid concern of rising crime and the involvement of outsiders in heinous cases in Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand, signboards prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims, and hawkers have been put up in several villages of Uttarakhand, particularly in the Rurdraprayag district. However, when the Police intervened and held discussions with concerned locals in several villagers, the text on many such banners was amended and they replaced ‘non-Hindus’ and ‘Rohingya Muslims’ with outsiders. The Police have also removed many posters which had earlier texts written on them.

It is pertinent to note that such posters were seen after a sexual assault case came to light from Chamoli district last week. According to reports, a Muslim salon owner was accused of flashing a minor Hindu girl in the Nandprayag area of Chamoli district. This led to massive protests with locals demanding action against a specific community. Now following the initiative of several Hindu organisations, people in several villages in Uttarakhand, particularly in Rudraprayag district, have decided to ban the entry of outsiders and unverified persons. They have put up boards banning the entry of non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims, and hawkers which are doing rounds on social media.

According to the pradhan of Nyalsu Pramod Singh, such boards have come up in almost all villages in the region, including Shersi, Gaurikund, Triyuginarayan, Sonprayag, Barasu, Jamu, Ariya, Ravigram, and Maikhanda.

Pradhan of Maikhanda village, Chandni Devi also confirmed that a similar board has been installed by villagers outside her village.

A similar signboard was put up in Rudraprayag district’s Sonprayag village. The Hindi text on the board reads, “non-Hindus and Rohingyas will face action if they enter the village.” It is said that the villagers have also announced that violators will be penalised with a fine of Rs 5000.

Similarly, the Hindi text written on a board installed outside the Nyalsu village read, “It is prohibited for non-Hindus/Rohingya Muslims and hawkers to do business/roam around in the village. If found anywhere in the village, punitive action will be taken.” According to the text, the directive came from the Gram Sabha.

Nyalsu Pradhan Pramod Singh said, “The boards have been installed to prevent hawkers from entering the villages without a police verification. Most men of our village are dependent on the yatra and therefore they live in Gaurikund and Sonprayag during the yatra. The women are in the houses alone. Many hawkers come to the village without a valid ID and police verification. Those with verification have been regularly visiting the village, they are not stopped. If hawkers commit any crime and flee, they can’t be traced.”

However, Singh told Hindustan Times that the signboards outside his village were installed by the villagers and not the gram panchayat.

Uttarakhand Police spokesperson Dinesh Bharne confirmed that such posters had been put up in Rudraprayag. He said the police were engaging with locals to defuse the situation.

The Police spokesperson added that as per the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the police were also conducting thorough verification of outsiders. He assured that if additional complaints arose, they would also be investigated promptly.

While villagers defended the banners citing security concerns, Islamists and Leftists peddle a victimhood narrative

The villagers have defended these banners emphasising that the decision has been taken in view of security concerns.

A resident of Sirsi village in Rudraprayag, Ashok Semwal explained that many villagers leave for work, leaving their women alone in houses. This increases the risk of incidents. He added that posters were put up to prevent outsiders from entering without verification or identification, citing past incidents of temple thefts.

While the villagers have categorically noted that the decision comes in the wake of rising crimes in the area and for security concerns only, several Islamist, leftist, and usual social media handles have launched smear campaigns against such banners.

Zakir Ali Tyagi, notorious for peddling anti-Hindu posts, has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against those who put up these boards.

Muslim organisations and leaders have also objected to these boards. AIMIM’s state president, Dr Nayyar Kazmi, met with Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police (DGP) and demanded legal action against those who put up the signboards.

Kazmi warned that AIMIM leaders, under the guidance of Asaduddin Owaisi, would launch protests if no concrete steps were taken within a week.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal also opposed the banners saying that individuals committing crimes should be treated as criminals but an entire community should not be punished. He emphasised the need for action against offenders without generalising the blame.

Over the last few years, Uttarakhand has witnessed communal tensions in various parts.