On 21st September, the body of a 26-year-old woman named Mahalakshmi was found chopped into around thirty-two pieces and kept inside a fridge of an apartment in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval. Her estranged husband, Hemant Das, now unveiled that his wife had an extramarital affair, and he believed her lover Ashraf was responsible for the heinous murder. He addressed the reporters at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital mortuary, where her post-mortem was carried out. Das stated he saw her twenty-five days ago when she visited his shop in Nelamangala for their daughter.

Shocking Revelation in Bengaluru Murder Case: A woman's Body was found chopped in 32 Pieces, Stored in Fridge.



According to Hemant Das, the deceased was in a relationship with Ashraf from Uttarakhand and worked at a salon in Nelamangala. He is suspected his role in the crime. He mentioned that several months prior, Mahalakshmi had gone to the Seshadripuram police station and submitted a blackmail complaint against Ashraf.

He also informed, “We were married for six years and separated nine months ago due to differences. Mahalakshmi had filed a case against me at the Nelamangala police station in December over a dispute. After we separated, she stayed alone in Vyalikaval. On Friday, the landlord called and informed me about the foul smell coming from the first floor, where she lived. I informed Mahalakshmi’s mother, who went to check on Saturday and found her body chopped and stuffed in the refrigerator.”

Per her younger brother, she was last spotted on WhatsApp on 4th September. The family wants justice, declared her sister Sayeeda, who hadn’t spoken to the victim in almost a year. Five teams of police have been assembled to look into the matter. In addition to examining video from more than 150 CCTVs, they are questioning others who were close to the victim. Mahalakshmi’s cellphone, which is speculated to have been seized by the murderer, has not yet been located by the authorities. Moreover, the weapon that was used to kill the victim and further dismember the body has not yet been recovered. The family members’ statement was recorded by the police on 22nd September.

Mahalakshmi’s phone had been switched off since 2nd September. The matter came to light when the victim’s neighbours complained of a foul smell. The police were called in and the surrounding area was cordoned off. The cops recovered the maggot-infested body parts and began a probe into the matter. They also took the help of forensic experts and the dog squad. Mahalakshmi stayed alone in Bengaluru after she separated from her husband, Hemant Das, earlier this year. She was a native of Nepal. The victim has a 4-year-old daughter who lives with her ex-husband.