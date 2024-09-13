AAP workers on Friday celebrated bail granted to party chief Arvind Kejriwal by bursting firecrackers, days after their government renewed the firecrackers ban ahead of the Diwali festive season.

Workers belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party were seen bursting firecrackers outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi liquor scam case.

#WATCH | Firecrackers being burst by AAP workers outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.



CM Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court today in the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/1EWqECNblp — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

The Delhi government announced a total ban on all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2025, as part of efforts to combat the annual winter surge in air pollution in the capital. State Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the ban, enforced under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, covers the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including “green” crackers.

During a press conference, Rai mentioned that Delhi experiences a rise in air pollution during the winter months, and the use of firecrackers further contributes to local emissions.

The minister stated, “Given the circumstances, as was done last year, a full ban is being implemented on the production, storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers to protect people from pollution. This ban will also extend to the online sale and delivery of any kind of firecrackers.”

A DPCC official added that a formal notification regarding the ban will be released in the coming days.

Arvind Kejriwal granted bail

On Friday (13th September), the Supreme Court of India granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to the liquor policy scam case.

The development came more than three months after he surrendered to the authorities at the Tihar jail. The court noted that the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister was valid and that there was no illegality on the part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail after the apex court noted that the trial is unlikely to be completed in the immediate future. On the other hand, the CBI had opposed the bail application, citing the possibility of tampering with evidence.