Thursday, September 19, 2024
DD News anchor Ashok Shrivastava attacked after protesting against assault on journalist by Congress supporters in the USA, BJP says ‘it is experiment not coincident’

Notably, on 18th September, Ashok Shrivastava and several other journalists met Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to register their protest against the manhandling of IndiaToday's Rohit Sharma. This, however, did not sit well with Congress supporters on social media who have been continuously trolling and threatening the Shrivastava online.

In a shocking turn of events, senior journalist at Doordarshan, Ashok Shrivastava was targeted in an attack on 18th September in Delhi. The attack comes after Shrivastava extended support to IndiaToday journalist Rohit Sharma who was assaulted by Congress supporters after he asked Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chairperson Sam Pitroda about Rahul Gandhi’s stance on Hindus in Bangladesh.

In a video recorded right after the attack, the rear windshield of Ashok Shrivastava’s car was broken. The DD News anchor’s car was hit from behind by an SUV at around midnight when he was leaving office. Fortunately, Ashok Shrivastava is safe. “Last night, senior journalist Ashok Shrivasta was the target of a deadly attack. As he was leaving his office around midnight, an SUV rammed into his car from behind. Yesterday, Ashok Shrivastava protested against the misbehaviour and attack on India Today journalist Rohit Sharma in America. The entire ecosystem was infuriated by this protest. But do the voices of protest demand anyone’s life?” journalist Vikas Bhadoria posted on X on Thursday morning.

Notably, on 18th September, Ashok Shrivastava and several other journalists met Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to register their protest against the manhandling of India Today’s Rohit Sharma. This, however, did not sit well with Congress supporters on social media who have been continuously trolling and threatening the Shrivastava online.

In an X post, Ashok Shrivastava shared a screenshot of a threat message he received from a self-proclaimed Congress supporter purportedly residing in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. Tagging the state authorities, Shrivastava sought action against the person who sent threat message to him.

“This @savinay_singh Savinay Singh of Bhopal is constantly sending me messages on social media and threatening to kill me. However, I could not save all his messages. He has sent many messages and deleted them. Investigate this and take action,” the senior journalist posted.

Condemning last night’s attack on Shrivastava, Bhartiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of suppressing press freedom suggesting that the attack on Ashok Shrivastava may have involved Congress supporters.

“Congress’ Emergency Mindset? Just yesterday senior journalist @AshokShrivasta6 ji had protested against the misbehavior and attack on India Today journalist Rohit Sharma in America. The entire eco-system of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ was infuriated. Last night Ashok Shrivastav was attacked. When he was leaving his office his car was hit hard from behind The culprit will not be spared but an attack on the lives of those who speak for free speech and press freedom? This is Emergency Mindset !!,” Poonawalla posted on X.

Responding to the incident, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malaviya said that the alleged attack was “not a coincidence but an experiment”. He said that the entire eco-system of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ was infuriated by the protest by Shrivastava and others against the Congress party for the attack on journalist in the USA.

Malviya added, “The culprit will not be spared, but an attack on the lives of those who protest? Congress should come out of its emergency mentality. This country is not their property and journalists are not their slaves.”

