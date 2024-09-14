Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAaj Tak, Mohammed Zubair spread fake news about cost of demolition of Hatkeshwar flyover...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Aaj Tak, Mohammed Zubair spread fake news about cost of demolition of Hatkeshwar flyover in Gujarat, Congress amplifies lies. Here is the truth

₹52 crores is not the cost of demolition of the infrastructure project. It is the total cost of demolition as well as reconstruction of the Hatkeshwar bridge as evident from the tender of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

OpIndia Staff
146

On Friday (13th September), the popular Hindi news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ peddled fake news about the construction and demolition cost of the Hatkeshwar bridge in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

In a tweet, Aaj Tak falsely claimed that the bridge was constructed at a cost of ₹42 crores but the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) spent ₹52 crores on demolishing it.

For the unversed, the Hatkeshwar bridge in Ahmedabad was made open to the public in 2017 but was shut down in 2022 after it developed critical structural stability issues.

Screengrab of the tweet by Aaj Tak

The bridge was constructed by Ajay Engineering Infrastructure Private Limited with SGS India Private Limited as its project monitoring consultant. According to reports, the total construction cost of the infrastructure project was 34 crores.

Aaj Tak falsely claimed that the Hatkeshwar bridge in Ahmedabad was built at a cost of ₹42 crores i.e. 8 crores extra. On top of that, the Hindi news channel alleged that the total cost of demolition stood at a staggering ₹52 crores.

In reality, ₹52 crores (₹51.7 crores to be precise) is not the cost of demolition of the infrastructure project.

It is the total cost of demolition as well as reconstruction of the Hatkeshwar bridge as evident from the tender of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued in July this year.

Aaj Tak made the dubious claims to insinuate a ‘quid pro quo corruption’ on the part of the AMC officials.

While it is true that substandard material was used in the construction of the infrastructure project (as confirmed by experts from IIT Roorkee and SVNIT Surat), AMC was quick to lodge an FIR against the Ajay Engineering Infrastructure Private Limited.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mohammed Zubair

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi had even clarified that the cost of reconstruction of the Hatkeshwar bridge would be recovered from the contactor which originally built the project in 2017.

This however did not stop the so-called ‘fact checker’ from Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, from disseminating the lies peddled by Aaj Tak. He also took potshots at the ‘Gujarat Model’ based on his fake claims.

The Congress party did not stay behind in propagating fake news about the disparity between the demolition and construction of the Hatkeshwar bridge.

Screengrab of the tweet by Congress

It claimed, “Cost of making – ₹42 crores, cost of breaking – ₹52 crores.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“We will have to develop a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan, Ghauri missiles can be deployed on broder”: Dhaka University professor calls for nuclearisation of...

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Stovewood: Waleed Ali jailed for raping minor girl 21 years ago, seven others convicted and jailed in UK’s biggest investigation into Grooming Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is country’s number 1 terrorist, he is not Indian: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the USA

ANI -

‘Yogi ji save me, my family can kill me’: Muslim girl from Aligarh says her family is opposing relationship with her Hindu lover, accuses...

OpIndia Staff -

Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and Jamaat-e-Islami form alliance for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

ANI -

Kerala: Police to take suo moto cognizance of POCSO-related allegations cited in Hema committee report days after HC slammed Pinarayi Vijayan govt for inaction

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal: BJP leader files complaint against Team Saath, notorious for targeting nationalist social media users, for labelling Hindus celebrating Jagra festivals as ‘Hindutva Terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Hindu youth attacked by Islamist mob, stones pelted in presence of police in Mahudha

Meghalsinh Parmar -

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, every Jharkhandi feeling unsafe due to infiltrators: PM Modi in Jamshedpur

ANI -

Traffic and police administration on Eid-e-Milad, idol of Bhagwan Ganesha in custody: What else will the Congress government do in Karnataka?

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com