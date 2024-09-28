Lebanon-based group Hezbollah has confirmed that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. This comes after Israel had announced that Nasrallah has been eliminated in the ongoing operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A statement issued by the group said, “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years.” Hezbollah added that it would continue its battle against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people.”

Gaza based Hamas also confirmed and mourned the death of Hezbollah chief. “We mourn with deep patience and respect for the honourable Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and his brothers,” the group said in a message on Telegram. The terror group said, “We recall his life’s journey, filled with sacrifices for the liberation of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and honour his steadfast positions. His unwavering support for our Palestinian people, our courageous resistance, and our legitimate rights continues to inspire us. We also acknowledge his commitment to remaining at the heroic forefront, supporting our people and our resistance in the Al-Aqsa flood.”

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have said that not just Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, but several top leaders of Hezbollah were killed in the airstrikes on the group’s headquarters in Beirut. IDF said that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah’s so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki was also killed in the Friday afternoon strike, along with other top commanders in the terror group.

As per a widely shared infographic, also shared by IDF, Hezbollah has lost almost all of its top leadership in recent Israeli operations. As per it, apart from Abu Ali Rida, the Commander of the “Bader” Unit, ten top leaders of the group have been eliminated. They include four second in command leaders and five third in command leaders, apart from chief Nasrallah.

We searched up “dismantled” on the internet, this is the picture that came up: pic.twitter.com/C5p3jmhwIZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

In the operation titled “New Order,” Israeli Defence Forces used dozens of bunker-buster bombs to hit the underground bunkers of Hezbollah in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Friday. The group’s headquarters are located beneath residential buildings, and Hezbollah top leadership had assembled there to plan attacks against Israel in light of escalating tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border.

As per media reports, around 85 “bunker-buster” bombs were used in the operation, which are also known as “ground penetration munition”. These are missiles designs to target underground bunkers, they burrow deep into the ground before detonating. Such missiles destroy underground facilities and even reinforced concrete buildings. American F-15 fighter jets of Israeli Air Force were used for the operation, as confirmed by a video shared by IDF spokesperson.

״אנחנו נגיע לכל אחד ולכל מקום״: מטוסי חיל האוויר בחיסול חסן נסראללה ומפקדת חיזבאללה בלבנון pic.twitter.com/RvaPQrhRnU — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) September 28, 2024

The American GBU-28 bunker buster bomb, some which were sold to Israel, can penetrate up to about six meters of concrete. Israel also uses MPR-500 bombs made by Elbit.

Israel Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said that the operation was carried out based on “real time intelligence”. Israel knew Nasrallah at the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, and aimed to eliminate him. Shoshani added that the airstrike was based on years of tracking Nasrallah apart from real time intelligence.

The spokesperson said that despite the loss of senior leaders, Hezbollah’s arsenal remains intact, and Israel will continue to target the group. “This isn’t a threat that has gone away,” he said, adding that it is safe to assume that Hezbollah will retaliate.

After the assassination of Nasrallah, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi said Israel would reach anyone who threatened the country and its citizens. “The is not the end of the tools in the toolbox. The message is simple, to anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel, we will know how to get to them,” he said.

Following the strikes on Friday, Israel hit several buildings on Saturday after warning the residents to move away. As per Israeli military, these locations were used by Hezbollah to store anti-ship missiles.

Before the strikes, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that IDF will now strike the weapons stored by Hezbollah under the residential buildings. “We will now reveal how Hezbollah places strategic weapons under civilian buildings in the heart of the Dahiyeh. These missiles are a real threat to world shipping lanes and strategic facilities of the State of Israel. In a short while, we will attack the weapons under the buildings. The intensity of the explosion of the weapons under the buildings, will lead to damage to the buildings and could lead to their collapse,” Hagari said.

After giving civilians time to move outside of the area, Israeli Air Force struck the buildings where anti-ship missiles were stored, along with several other Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs. IDF said that the strikes took out six warehouses where the coast-to-sea missiles were stored and maintained, destroying dozens of the anti-ship missiles.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of an evil terrorist organization; the senior terrorists eliminated with him, and the central headquarters they were in, were legitimate military targets under international law. Nasrallah intentionally built Hezbollah’s central headquarters under… pic.twitter.com/8SaRT6YDmX — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) September 28, 2024

In a video message, Hagari said that Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders were legitimate military targets under international law. “Nasrallah intentionally built Hezbollah’s central headquarters under residential buildings in Dahiya, Beirut—because Hezbollah intentionally uses Lebanese civilians as human shields. While Hezbollah seeks to maximize civilian harm, Israel seeks to minimize it,” he said.