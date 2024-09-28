On 28th September, a day after Israel Defence Forces bombed Hezbollah’s main headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, Israel officially confirmed that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah died in the operation. Confirming the development, IDF tweeted, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world.”

As per Israeli sources, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday in the bombing operation, together with Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

Earlier, 879 Hezbollah members were killed due to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies. It was one of the largest and most sophisticated attacks by Israel on the terrorist outfit. The conflict between Israel and the terrorist organisation Hezbollah is not new. The terror outfit provided backing to the terrorist organisation Hamas following the latter’s terrorist attack on Israel on 7th October 2023, leading to direct conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Introduction to terrorist outfit Hezbollah

Hezbollah, also known as the “Party of God”, is a terrorist organisation with a political base in Lebanon. It was formed in 1982 amidst the Lebanese Civil War and the Israeli invasion. Hezbollah soon transformed from a small militia group into a significant regional force with backing from Iran. In today’s time, the terrorist organisation plays the role of a heavily armed militia and a political player. Its activities extend well beyond the borders of Lebanon.

While it is known as a militia group or a militant group in several circles, many Western countries have designated it as a terrorist organisation, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Hezbollah is particularly known for its links to Iran and it acts as an extension of Iranian influence in the Middle East.

Origins and historical development

Hezbollah came into existence in the aftermath of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Following the military action by Israel, there was consistent tension between the Jewish nation and several militant groups operating out of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah was founded by Shia clerics of Lebanon with the backing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It was influenced by the Iranian Revolution of 1979. The goal of the terrorist organisation was outlined in its manifesto released in 1985, which included the establishment of an Islamic state in Lebanon, resistance to Israeli occupation, and opposition to the influence of the West in the Middle East.

Hezbollah emerged on the sidelines of the Shia awakening in Lebanon, which was marginalised by the Sunni-dominated Lebanese government. This sentiment was further fuelled by the disappearance of the prominent Shia leader Sayyid Musa al-Sadr in 1978. The wider revolutionary Shia wave post-Iranian Revolution also played a vital role in the establishment of Hezbollah.

Military and political influence

From its early years, Iran’s assistance played a vital role in defining the military prowess of Hezbollah. Iran provided financial support, training, and arms to Hezbollah, which increased its dominance in the region exponentially in a short span. Hezbollah developed a sophisticated military wing which quickly became a formidable force. It engaged in several attacks and wars with Israel. One of the most notable ones was the 2006 Lebanon War. According to information available, in 2021, Hezbollah’s military had over 150,000 rockets, which showcased their strength and dominance as a terrorist outfit in the region against Israel.

In the political arena, Hezbollah grew to become a dominant force in Lebanon’s government. In 1992, it entered Lebanese politics and established its members as political leaders in the parliament. Despite its military nature, its presence in the political landscape made it much easier for Hezbollah to propagate its ideology. When it got integrated into the political landscape, it was seen as a “Lebanonisation” process. However, the political activities of the terrorist outfit did not shift its fundamental commitment to Iranian-backed Shia revolutionary ideas.

Iran’s role in Hezbollah’s growth

Iran was involved in Hezbollah’s growth from the beginning. It was fundamental to Hezbollah’s operations and ideology. Iran provided notable financial and logistical support to the terrorist outfit since its inception. The aim was to use the group to export its Shia Islamic revolutionary propaganda to other parts of the Middle East. The IRGC’s Quds Force played a vital role in supplying arms and training to Hezbollah members. The terror outfit served as a proxy for the regional ambitions of Iran, specifically in the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, where Hezbollah’s terrorists were deployed.

Hezbollah is committed to Velayat-e faqih, the Iranian doctrine that grants political and religious authority to the Islamic jurist. It ties Hezbollah’s loyalty directly to the Supreme Commander of Iran. This ideological alignment strengthens Iran’s influence over the group, with Hezbollah acting as Iran’s long arm in regional conflicts.

The global network and terror activities

Hezbollah’s primary operations have been concentrated in Lebanon and the Middle East. However, the terrorist outfit also has a global network for fundraising and logistical support. It has been linked to terrorist activities in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Some of the most infamous Hezbollah attacks include the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the 2012 bus bombing in Bulgaria that targeted Israeli tourists.

Apart from terror activities, Hezbollah also indulges in organised crime, money laundering, and drug trafficking worldwide. Its involvement in the drug trade, specifically in Latin America, drew the attention of the US and international law enforcement agencies.

Role in the Syrian Civil War

Hezbollah was involved in the Syrian Civil War, which became a major turning point in its regional activities. Hezbollah’s terrorists provided support to Bashar al-Assad, which aligned with Iran’s strategic interests in the region. Several thousand Hezbollah terrorists were deployed in Syria, specifically in key battles such as those in Daraa and Aleppo. Hezbollah’s intervention in Syria further solidified its role as a regional player with a pan-Shia focus. However, it also caused internal dissent and criticism from parts of the Lebanese population who opposed the group’s heavy military involvement outside Lebanon.

Financial sanctions

Hezbollah has faced financial pressure from the US sanctions on Iran, leading to fewer funds for the terror outfit. Notably, Hezbollah is a designated terrorist organisation by the US Treasury Department. The US has targeted individuals and entities that have ties to Hezbollah’s fundraising network. Despite the sanctions, Hezbollah continues to maintain significant influence in Lebanon and other parts of the region.

Hezbollah used to hold a high sentimental position among the Lebanese people. However, its domestic reputation took a hit when its name appeared in the 2020 Beirut port explosion. Despite the setbacks, the terrorist outfit did not lose its deeply embedded influence on Lebanon’s political system.

Conclusion

Hezbollah has evolved from a small militia into a significant political and military force, thanks to Iranian support and its ability to navigate Lebanon’s complex political landscape. While it is labelled as a terrorist organisation by many countries, Hezbollah continues to maintain substantial influence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. However, growing financial pressures, domestic opposition, and its entanglement in Syria’s conflict have raised questions about the group’s future trajectory.