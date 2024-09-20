On Thursday, tensions in Karnataka’s Davanagere rose as stones were pelted during the Ganpati Visarjan [immersion] procession of idol placed at Venka Bhovi Colony. Four police officers, including a police inspector and a sub-inspector, and constables Raghu and Annapoorna were injured, and several home and vehicle windows were shattered in the violence.

As the Ganpati Visarjan procession arrived at the Chamarajapete circle in Davanagere, the Hindus raised Jai Shri Ram slogans. This somehow infuriated the Muslims who started raising Islamic slogans and a verbal clash ensued. Soon after, stones were hurled at the Hindu procession.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, who was on the scene, caned the mob to bring the situation under control. The Hindu organisation members requested that the police take action against people who pelted stones at the Hindu procession. Police teams were deployed in the area to prevent any unpleasant situations, and shops were closed as a precautionary measure.



Reports say that after one Satish Poojari made a statement during a recent protest in Nagamangala, Mandya district a Muslim youth abused and challenged Hindus threatening to bring the procession to Bethur Road.

Consequently, Hindu organisations gathered at Venkateshwara Circle on Jagaluru Road. When the immersion procession, led by a DJ set, approached Aralimara Circle, both Hindus and Muslims raised slogans, and soon after the Muslim side began pelting stones on the Hindu procession.









