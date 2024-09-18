Every year, as Hindus celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and take out processions across the country, Jihadis follow their ritual of attacking these processions. This year, several attacks took place not only in India but in Bangladesh as well. Here is a list of 11 such attacks that took place during this year’s Ganpati celebrations.

On 6th September, Hindu youths carrying an idol of Bhagwan Ganesh were attacked by Islamists in the Mundra area of Kutch district, Gujarat. As per the complaint filed by the injured Hindu youth, Yuvraj Singh Jadeja, the incident occurred when he was returning home with two of his friends after buying a Bhagwan Ganesh idol to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.

Hamja-Farooq and three others attack Hindu youths carrying Ganesh idol over trivial issue; threaten them with sharp weapons (Image Source – OpIndia Gujarat)

He, along with his two friends, had come to Mundra on Friday morning to buy a Ganesh idol. After placing Lord Ganesh’s idol in a tempo, they were returning home from Mundra Umiyanagar College. When they reached the petrol pump near the post office, their tempo could not move ahead as its path was blocked by a bike parked in the middle of the road. Two or three persons were chatting there. When they asked the accused, Hamja, Garooq, and three others, to clear the road and park their bikes on the sidewalk, the accused verbally argued with them. The altercation escalated, and the accused brutally assaulted the Hindu youths.

The victim mentioned in the complaint that following the attack, one of the accused brought a sword from somewhere to attack them. The accused threatened the Hindu youths, saying that they would not let them go alive and that they would be finished. Some of the accused also had other sharp weapons. An FIR was filed at Mundra police station against five accused on the complaint of Yuvraj under Sections 115(2), 125(1), 189, 190, 191, 296(b), 351(2), and 351(b) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, two accused have been arrested in this case.

Stones pelted on Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Madhya Pradesh

On 7th September, miscreants pelted stones at a Bhagwan Ganesh idol in Mochipura of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh. The attack led to massive protests, and around 500 people surrounded the Station Road police station, raising slogans against the stone pelters. An FIR was registered in the matter.

Protests in Ratlam (Image Source: ETV)

When the police initiated the investigation and reached the spot, someone again pelted stones, and one of them hit a police vehicle, breaking the glass. People present at the spot also pelted stones in retaliation. The police swung into action to prevent any further escalation and used mild force to disperse the crowd.

According to the FIR, on the night of 7th September at around 8:30 PM, members of the Puja committee were carrying the idol from Khetalpur to Mehndikui Balaji via Hathikhan Mochipura for the installation of Ganesh Ji. Women and children were also present in this procession. As soon as they reached Mochipura on Hathikhan Road, someone threw a stone at the idol.

Stones pelted at Ganeshotsav pandal in Surat

On the 7th and 8th of September, stones were pelted at a Ganeshotsav pandal in the Lal Gate area of Surat, Gujarat. As per reports, some Muslim minors pelted stones at the pandal, leading to hundreds of Hindus protesting and demanding strict action. The police swiftly swung into action and made some arrests. Security has been increased in the area.

Source: OpIndia Gujarat

According to OpIndia Gujarat’s report, the incident took place at the Ganesh pandal in the Variyali Bazar area of Lal Gate. Some minors, reportedly from the Muslim community, pelted stones at the pandal. After the stones were thrown, Hindus filed a police complaint. The news spread quickly around the city, and crowds swelled, demanding action.

Reportedly, stone-pelting incidents took place on 7th and 8th September, prompting Hindus to inform the police. Speaking to OpIndia, Yagnesh Patel, a Bajrang Dal activist from Surat, said that when police came to investigate the matter, stones were pelted at them from the Muslim area. Hindu organizations have alleged that stone-pelting also took place from nearby mosques.

Home Affairs Minister for Gujarat, Harsh Sanghvi, also took note of the incident and ordered strict action. In a post on X, Sanghvi said, “As I promised, we have caught the stone-pelters before sunrise! 6:30 am #Surat Update. Here are the details: 27 stone pelters arrested. CCTV, video visuals, drone visuals, and other technical surveillance work is still ongoing. Strict action will be taken against all accused. Our teams have worked the whole night to identify the stone pelters and bring them to justice. Jai Ganesh!!”

Stones pelted on a Ganesha mandap in Syedpura, Gujarat

Stones were thrown at the Ganesha mandap in the Kutch village of Nakhatrana where Muslim children are reported to have been used to execute the conspiracy due to which the idol of Lord Ganesha was vandalised. An Islamic flag was also hoisted in a Hindu temple which was a short distance from the mandap. The incident has led to a tense situation in the area. The authorities, meanwhile, registered a case and arrested seven people. Maulana Ghulam Hussain Jafar, Asif Sumra Padhiyar, Sahil Ramzan and Hanif Jusan are among the arrested.

The matter pertained to Kotada Jadodar hamlet. A video of the incident was captured on 10th September and showed the defaced idol. A man in the footage can also be heard accusing the police of not taking any action in the name of “bhai-chara” (brotherhood) for two days.

સુરત બાદ હવે કચ્છના નખત્રાણામાં એ જ મોડસ ઓપરેન્ડીથી હિંદુ આસ્થા પર હુમલો



કોટડા જરોદાર ગામે પથ્થરમારો કરીને ગણેશજીની પ્રતિમા ખંડિત કરાઈ. મંડપથી થોડે જ દૂર એક મંદિર પર ફરકાવી દેવાયો લીલો ઝંડો.



પથ્થરો ફેંકનારા મુસ્લિમ સગીરો, એકનો બાપ મૌલાના.



પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધીને ત્રણ સગીરો સહિત… pic.twitter.com/Yrwl4TeqU5 — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) September 11, 2024

In a shocking revelation, it emerged that a gang of minor Muslim youths were behind the stone pelting. The mastermind of this gang had planned to attack 10 Ganesh Pandals daily. The police investigation also revealed that the leader of the gang of Muslim minors had been receiving ‘madarsa training’ for the past three months.

In Lucknow, Muslim mob attack Ganesh Puja pandal amid “Allah Hu Akbar” slogans, pelt stones and threaten to kill Hindu family

On 10th September, Muslim extremists pelted stones at a Ganesh Puja pandal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and broke the urn (kalash) kept near the idol amid slogans of “Allah Hu Akbar.” Afterwards, Hindu organizations protested at the police station and demanded action. The authorities have registered a case and arrested two suspected minors. The case pertains to the Chinhat police station area of ​​​​Lucknow.

Islamists attack on Ganpati Visarjan procession in Mandya, Karnataka

On 11th September, communal clashes erupted in the Mandya district of Karnataka after stones were pelted at the Ganesh idol near a dargah in Nagamangala town on Mysuru Road.

According to reports, some Hindu youths were taking out a procession for the immersion of the Ganesh idol in Badarikoppalu village. When the procession was about to cross a dargah on Mysuru Road, people from the Muslim community came and started a heated argument with the Hindu devotees. Following the altercation, members of the Muslim community allegedly pelted stones at the Ganesh idol and displayed lethal weapons. According to a News18 report, slippers were also thrown at the idol.

Stone pelting during Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya by Muslims objecting that Ganesha procession shouldn’t go in a particular road.



Stones were thrown at both Hindus and the police.



Where are we living? pic.twitter.com/VzdmJ4SliG — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) September 11, 2024

Members of the Hindu community became angry at the attack and approached the police seeking justice. They kept the Ganesh idol in front of the police station and staged a massive protest. As more people learned about the incident, they reached the police station and joined the protest, demanding permission to take out a procession on Mysuru Road.

Following the incidents, some miscreants set shops owned by Hindus on fire. Several shops were ransacked. Bikes and other vehicles parked on the side of the roads were also damaged and burnt.

Stones pelted on Ganesh immersion procession in Mahoba, Gujarat

On 14th September, stones were pelted at a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to communal clashes between two groups, and they assaulted each other, resulting in a law and order situation. Following the incident, Hindu organisations raised slogans outside the police station, demanding action against the attackers.

As per reports, two Ganesh idols were taken out for the Visarjan procession in Mahoba. When the procession reached Kasauratori area of Kotwali police station in Mahoba, a firecracker allegedly fell on a kutcha house. There was a piece of polythene on top of the house, which caught fire. The owner of the house put out the fire using water and then threw water on Hindus participating in the procession. When Hindus objected, it turned into a clash between the two sides.

During the argument, Hindus were attacked in the Muslim-majority area with a bucket and faced stone pelting. The police rushed to the spot to control the situation. Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations reached the police station and started sloganeering, demanding strict action against those who attacked them.

Islamists pelt stones and break Ganesh idol when procession nears Hindustani mosque in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

On Tuesday (September 17), stones were hurled at a Ganpati immersion procession in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The incident took place around midnight when a large Ganpati idol from Ghughat Nagar was being transported to the Nadinaka Kamwari River for immersion. As the procession passed near the Hindustani Mosque at Vanjarpatti Naka, some individuals threw stones at the idol, causing reported damage.

This act triggered a confrontation between the groups, leading to a physical altercation.

Similar stone pelting incident on Ganesh Visharjan procession takes place in Lagaon Jamod town and Buldhana, Maharashtra

Similar stone-pelting incidents occurred in several other parts of Maharashtra. In Lagaon Jamod town, stones were thrown at a Ganpati immersion procession at around 8 pm on Tuesday (September 17) in the Chubhara area. According to reports, the stone pelting lasted for around 30 minutes, leaving several injured.

A similar incident was also reported from the Buldhana region.

Ganesha idol procession attacked near masjid in Chittagong, Bangladesh

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh. The incident occurred a day before the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were scheduled to be held in the city. As per reports, members of the ‘Batargalli Dhwapara Sarbajanin Puja Committee’ were bringing the idol of the Hindu deity in a van from the factory of artisan Uttam Pal.

Hindu procession attacked near Kadam Mubarak mosque, image via Kalbela/ Dainik Azadi / BNA News

At that time, hot water was thrown on the Lord Ganesha idol and the Hindu devotees from atop a high-rise building on Momin Road. It must be mentioned that the said building is close to the Kadam Mubarak mosque. The deliberate attack led to a heated argument between the devotees and residents of the building.

According to eyewitnesses, bricks were also hurled at the Hindu procession. A young Hindu man, who was hurt during the incident, informed that another Hindu devotee sustained serious injuries to his head.