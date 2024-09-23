A shocking case of love jihad has come to light from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Fahad Hussain trapped a woman after concealing his identity, and later turned her life into a living hell. The victim stated in her statement that she befriended Fahad believing his name to be Deepak. The girl even embraced Islam and did Nikah with him, all in the name of love. However, her problems only escalated after marriage, and Fahad started to force her into prostitution.

According to reports, the woman lodged a complaint against Fahad and his brother Aamir at the Sadar police station. This case was registered on the orders of the court under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The authorities have started a probe and assured strict action in the case. The victim is originally from the Dauki area and is currently staying in the Shaheed Nagar neighbourhood in Agra.

The victim revealed that she met a young man who introduced himself as Deepak. A relationship developed between the two. However, after some time, she came to know that his real name is Fahad Hussain. Forced by the circumstances, she then married him and also changed her name, however, her life was further wrecked. She said that the accused pushed her into prostitution despite her opposition. He didn’t allow her to conceive a baby so that she could continue to be involved in the flesh trade. The cops have already started investigating the serious allegations.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator also married another woman and when the complainant learned about this, she protested after which he assaulted her and even tried to kill her. Fahad Hussain and his brother also conspired to implicate her in fake cases, to prevent her from revealing the truth. However, she wasn’t intimidated and approached the court. Afterwards, the police launched a case against the two siblings on the directives of the court. According to the police, her assertions are being investigated thoroughly and the accused will face harsh penalties. They added that the culprits will be arrested soon.