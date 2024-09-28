On Friday, 27th September (local time), India slammed Pakistan at United Nations General Assembly. India termed Pakistan’s audacity to attack India and raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the platform of the United Nations a ‘travesty’. The First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, called out Pakistan’s “hypocrisy” for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India’s Right to Reply at the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Watch: India exercises its Right of Reply at the 79th session of the @UN General Assembly debate.@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/c6g4HAKTBg — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 28, 2024

The statement by Mangalanandan came as a rebuttal to the allegations made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, in his address at the UNGA. The Indian diplomat highlighted that Pakistan had used “terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir”. In her statement, she said, “The truth is that Pakistan covets our territory and has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India. A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint.”

“This assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade, and transnational crime, has had the audacity to attack the world’s largest democracy. I speak about the reference to India in the speech of the Pakistani PM,” Mangalanandan added.

She also brought up the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and said, “Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours. It has attacked our Parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces, and pilgrimage routes. The list is long.”

The Indian diplomat added, “For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst. It is even more extraordinary for a country with a history of rigged elections to talk about political choices, that too in a democracy.”

Delivering India’s Right of Reply at the UNGA, she said, “There can be no compact with terrorism. In fact, Pakistan should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences.”

As India slammed Pakistan at UNGA, she also highlighted the Bangladesh genocide of 1971 and stated, “It is ridiculous that a nation that committed genocide in 1971 and which persecuted its minorities relentlessly even now dares to speak about intolerance and phobias. The world can see for itself what Pakistan really is. We are talking about a nation that for long hosted Osama bin Laden.”

“A country whose fingerprints are in so many terrorist incidents across the world, whose policies attract the dregs of many societies to make it their home. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that its PM would speak so in this hallowed hall. Yet, we must make clear how unacceptable his words are to all of us. We know that Pakistan will seek to counter the truth with more lies. Repetition will change nothing. Our stand is clear and needs no reiteration,” said Mangalanandan.

Threats to India, fuss over Kashmir and more – Shehbaz Sharif’s theatrics at UNGA

India slammed Pakistan at UNGA in reponse to Pakistan’s PM’s address. Earlier on 27th September, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the UNGA, said that India should reverse the abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue with Pakistan for a “peaceful” resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. In a post on X, Sharif also remembered terrorist Burhan Wani’s “legacy”. He wrote, “India’s policy of brutal coersion and oppression, in occupied Kashmir has ensured, that Burhan Wani’s legacy, continues to inspire, the struggle and sacrifices, of millions of Kashmiris. Inspired by the legitimacy, of their epic struggle, they remain defiant.”

India’s policy of brutal coersion and oppression, in occupied Kashmir has ensured, that Burhan Wani’s legacy, continues to inspire, the struggle and sacrifices, of millions of Kashmiris.

Inspired by the legitimacy, of their epic struggle, they remain defiant. #UNGA79 pic.twitter.com/SjfFBVR1ev — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 27, 2024

He claimed, “Let me state in no uncertain terms, Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression. Therefore, to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since the 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

He further claimed that India was “engaged in the massive expansion of its military capabilities”, which are essentially deployed against Pakistan. He said, “It (India) has engaged in a massive expansion of its military capabilities, which are essentially deployed against Pakistan. Its war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under the nuclear overhang. Thoughtlessly, India spurned Pakistan’s proposals for a mutual strategic restraint regime. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the Line of Control and take over Azad Kashmir,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Once again, the Pakistani PM started his usual theatrics over Kashmir at the UN’s platform. He made a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that India has initiated unilateral illegal steps since 5th August 2019.

He claimed, “Instead of moving towards peace, India has resiled from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. These resolutions mandate the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination. Since 5th August 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders honestly call a final solution for Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Warning” India of consequences if it attacks Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Let me state, in no uncertain terms, that Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression.”

It must be noted that India has already made it clear after the Pulwama attack in 2019 that it wants normal bilateral ties with Pakistan, adding that it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. Moreover, India has repeatedly raised its concerns over Pakistan’s support of cross-border terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together. India has also provided evidence at various international forums of Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups.

Pakistan and Kashmir: The master of melodrama irrespective of leadership

When India abrogated Article 370, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan. After him, Shehbaz Sharif took over in April 2022, followed by Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, who served as caretaker PM from August 2023 to March 2024, after which Sharif resumed office. In less than five years, three politicians have served as Prime Minister in politically entangled Pakistan. The unrest in the political landscape of the hostile neighbour continues, with the economic downfall adding insult to injury.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed is Pakistan’s “drama queen” attitude on Kashmir. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the trade between India and Pakistan has stopped. Pakistan has repeatedly blamed India for alleged atrocities against Kashmiris. In reality, Jammu and Kashmir has progressed exponentially since the abrogation. Politicians are freely campaigning in the state, and Lal Chowk in Kashmir is no longer under the siege of pro-Pakistani elements. Economic progress, tourism, and other sectors have flourished, with various development projects underway.

While Pakistan continues its obsession with false narratives, Kashmir is steadily emerging as a symbol of peace and prosperity. The region is no longer shackled by external influences, and its new journey towards stability serves as a testament to the success of India’s policies.

With inputs from agencies