Tuesday, September 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistani Maulana who advocated 'Sar Tan Se Juda' calls, including against Nupur Sharma, goes...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani Maulana who advocated ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ calls, including against Nupur Sharma, goes into hiding after outrage over his remarks on Prophet Muhammad

"Prophet Muhammad was illiterate, the Quran contains faulty text, & Allah did not correct it either. So, why do we follow him, as he was neither educated nor do his culture or language align with ours," Mufti Tariq Masood said in a video.

OpIndia Staff
Mufti Tariq Masood blasphemy
Mufti Tariq Masood of Pakistan, who endorsed death for blasphemy, goes into hiding after being accused of blasphemy
9

A popular Islamic cleric in Pakistan, Tariq Masood, known for his fiery videos defending ‘Sar Tan Se Juda‘ calls over blasphemy, including against former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and puritanical preachings of Islam, has become the object of Islamist ire after he called the Islamic prophet “illiterate” and asserted that Allah didn’t bother to correct numerous grammatical errors in the ‘Holy’ Quran.

“Prophet Muhammad was illiterate, the Quran contains faulty text, & Allah did not correct it either. So, why do we follow him, as he was neither educated nor do his culture or language align with ours,” Mufti Tariq Masood said in a video that went viral on social media almost immediately, attracting calls for his beheading from the faithful for what they consider the unpardonable sin of committing “blasphemy”.

Scores of Islamists on X, formerly known as Twitter, raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ demands against the Mufti for what they claimed was an insult to their beloved Prophet and disrespect for the ‘Holy’ Quran.

A social media user referred to Mufti’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad as “gustakh” and proclaimed that the Muslim cleric had crossed all the limits. The user further claimed that such people are deviating from the Ummah and there is a need to fix accountability.

Shia activists in Gilgit-Baltistan called for a blasphemy case against Tariq Masood for calling Prophet Muhammad illiterate and stating that the Quran is replete with grammatical errors.

Riots erupted in the mosque of Mufti Tariq Masood, an unverified video of which was shared by a social media user on X. The video shows an angry mob pelting stones.

Masood promptly went into hiding as outrage swept over his comments on Prophet Muhammad and the Quran and in the wake of death threats he received from Islamists who believed he had committed the “unpardonable sin” of blasphemy, which, according to them, has only one punishment: death.

Desperate to save himself from the ire of extremists, Masood has issued four frantic apologies to date, trying to distance himself from the comments by building a “context” around it.

However, his apologies have fallen on deaf ears as those who are outraged at his remarks share his past videos where he dismisses apologies tendered by so-called ‘blasphemers’ and advocates the death penalty for them.

In one of the old videos that is doing the rounds on the internet, Tariq Masood can be seen preaching and advocating that only blasphemy laws that have the death penalty can stop blasphemy as it is easy to apologise after committing a mistake.

Maulana Tariq Masood had previously been in the spotlight for his controversial statements about marriage. Now, he faces blasphemy accusations in Pakistan, at a time when two people have been killed on similar charges in recent days.

Recently, a man accused of blasphemy was killed in police custody by an officer. In another case, a doctor accused of blasphemy was shot dead by the police in an encounter, with authorities claiming he was trying to escape. The police officers involved in these incidents have been honoured in Pakistan.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com