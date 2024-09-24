Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case: NIA chargesheets 2 more accused, duo earlier chargesheeted in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

"The duo have been identified as ISIS radicals, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha alias Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazib, who were previously chargesheeted by the NIA in the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case," according to an official release.

ANI
NIA probing possible link to Pakistan's ISI to Rameshwaram Cafe Blast
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast might be linked to Pakistan's ISI (Image: Week/NIA/Wiki)
12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two more individuals in the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case, bringing the total number of accused in the chargesheet to 10.

“The duo have been identified as ISIS radicals, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha alias Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazib, who were previously chargesheeted by the NIA in the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case and for their involvement in the Al-Hind ISIS Module in Bengaluru,” according to an official release.

Residents of Shivamogga district, the two men were involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youths, including the co-accused in the case.

The case, taken over by the NIA from the Karnataka police in November 2022, pertains to the anti-India activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS/ISIS).

“The accused were involved in violent activities such as arson, trial explosions, and the burning of the Indian National Flag, in addition to radicalisation, recruitment, and terror funding, as part of the IS conspiracy to spread terror and destabilise the nation,” the release stated.

The NIA today filed its third supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru, naming the two under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act.

Investigations in the case, originally filed by the state police in September 2022, are ongoing.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

