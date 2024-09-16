The Islamist onslaught on Hindus in Bangladesh is far from over. Ever since the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, radical Muslim groups have unleashed their terror on religious minorities.

The neighbouring country, which has descended into complete chaos since 5th August, has witnessed killings of Hindus and large-scale attacks on the temples, shops and businesses of the minority community.

OpIndia had previously reported how the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus reversed the annual ritual of sending consignments of Hilsa fish (originating from the Padma River) before Durga Puja, which was followed by his predecessor Sheikh Hasina.

We explained in detail how the controversial ‘Nobel laureate’ had been pandering to radical Muslim groups, spearheading the ‘Boycott India’ campaign (without any success) in Bangladesh since last year.

At a time when the interim government in Bangladesh (clearly oblivious of the consequences of potential retaliatory measures from India) is busy displaying false bravado to its home crowd, a vicious article published by The Print is now massaging its already inflated ego.

‘Journalist’ Tina Das, who works as a senior correspondent at the news portal, wrote an article titled “Bangladesh has hit us where it hurts. Durga Puja will be incomplete without Hilsa” and furthered the narrative of ‘India Out’ campaigners in Bangladesh.

Delulu is not the solulu

“Bangladesh has hit us where it hurts. It has banned the export of Padma Hilsa or Ilish to India a month before Durga Puja. The Hilsa is not just a fish. It is both an emotion and an initiation ritual. It’s food that makes us work—we have to sift through its endless bones to understand the near-perfect texture of the freshwater fish. And it’s all the more important during Durga Puja, West Bengal’s biggest celebration. It’s when Bengalis unleash their foodie side to gorge on the most delectable dishes. The Padma Hilsa occupies the top spot,” Das claimed.

She went on to allege that a ban on Hilsa export by Bangladesh was akin “to denying basic rights to Bengalis. “Bangladeshi Ilish from Padma, a distributary of river Ganga, is essential to Bengali pujo food,” the ‘journalist’ working for ‘The Print’ alleged.

The subservient tone of the article gave the false impression to Bangladeshi radicals that Indian Bengalis are somehow been at the receiving end of ‘suffering’ due to the ban on the export of the Hilsa fish.

They are made to believe that the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, stood up to mighty India and gave a ‘befitting reply to the big bully’ – a delusion that is harboured by ‘India Out’ campaigners in Bangladesh. The reality, however, is starkly different.

None gives a damn about Hilsa when national sentiments are at stake

For starters, Hilsa (also called Illish in Bangla) is not the staple food of Indian Bengalis. It is an exotic fish, the price of which ranges between ₹1800 – ₹3600 per kilogram. It is equivalent to buying at least 9 kg of chicken or 2 kg of mutton.

Due to its overpriced nature, Hilsa is out of the reach of common Bengalis. Although well-to-do Bengali families consume Hilsa during special occasions, it is not tied to Durga Puja (contrary to the claims of The Print ‘journalist’ Tina Das).

To add to it, Hilsa is also bred in India. According to the data, the annual domestic production of the exotic fish stood at 0.14 lakh tonnes in 2021.

It can easily cater to a small segment of consumers in India, especially since the ulterior motive behind the export ban of Hilsa by Bangladesh is evident.

Bengalis living in India, barring comrades and sympathisers of extremists in Bangladesh, are more than willing to forego an exotic fish, given that a rogue neighbour wants to settle scores with us. No fish is more important than safeguarding national sentiment.

Bangladeshis elated by subservient ‘The Print’ article, Hindu Bengalis have their priorities

But the damage to the Indian narrative has already been done. I came across Bangladeshi nationals, celebrating on Facebook, after reading the article by Tina Das.

The anti-India radicals are elated at the thought of ‘hurting us successfully’, without realising that the average Indian Bengali does not care about Hilsa import from India. An overpriced fish, imported from a hostile nation, is not our priority.

We are concerned about the targeted attacks on the vulnerable Hindu community in Bangladesh, the destruction of livelihood, desecration of places of worship by radical Muslim mobs.

A delusional guy from Bangladesh, who read the nonsense by Tina Das in 'The Print', is now under the belief that the interim government 'successfully' taught a lesson to India.



We are aghast at the nefarious attempt to downplay violence against Hindus as ‘fake‘, ‘exaggerated‘ or ‘politically motivated‘.

With full support from dubious ‘fact checkers’ and extremist supporters from India, radicals in Bangladesh have been targeting Hindus with impunity. Our priority is crystal clear concerning Bangladesh.

We demand a complete cessation of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and prosecution of those involved in the heinous crimes. We do not give a shit about Padma Hilsa when Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh.

If India stops the export of rice, onion and electricity to Bangladesh, then, the enthusiasm of these new-age radicals from our neighbouring country will be put to rest forever.