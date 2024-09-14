Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday objected to the classification of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi as a Muslim place of worship, asserting that it is dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as Vishwanath.

Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, he remarked, “Unfortunately, people refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque, but it is in fact, Vishwanath.” He emphasised that the uncertainty surrounding its true identity is viewed by devotees as a significant barrier. “Had our society recognized this obstacle earlier, India might never have been colonized,” he added.

The Chief Minister also shared a story from Hindu mythology, recounting Adi Shankaracharya’s encounter with Lord Shiva in Kashi, which is today called Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath’s statement came a day after a Varanasi court denied a request from the Hindu community to repair and restore the “Vyas Ka Tahkhana” and to prevent gatherings for namaz there. The court’s decision followed a petition seeking permission to repair the basement, with consideration given to objections from the Muslim side and related cases pending in the Supreme Court. The Hindu side argues that a temple once stood at the site of the Gyanvapi mosque, which they claim was destroyed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century—a claim refuted by the Muslim side.

In February, a Varanasi court allowed Hindu devotees to pray inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque, specifically at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana,’ a restricted area within the mosque.