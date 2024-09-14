Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUP CM Yogi Adityanath objects to the classification of Gyanvapi as a mosque; says...
News Reports
Updated:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath objects to the classification of Gyanvapi as a mosque; says it is in reality, Vishwanath, Lord Shiva’s abode

Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, he remarked, "Unfortunately, people refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque, but it is in fact, Vishwanath." He emphasised that the uncertainty surrounding its true identity is viewed by devotees as a significant barrier. "Had our society recognized this obstacle earlier, India might never have been colonized," he added.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath Gyanvapi
Yogi Adityanath says Gyanvapi is Vishwanath
18

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday objected to the classification of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi as a Muslim place of worship, asserting that it is dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as Vishwanath.

Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, he remarked, “Unfortunately, people refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque, but it is in fact, Vishwanath.” He emphasised that the uncertainty surrounding its true identity is viewed by devotees as a significant barrier. “Had our society recognized this obstacle earlier, India might never have been colonized,” he added.

The Chief Minister also shared a story from Hindu mythology, recounting Adi Shankaracharya’s encounter with Lord Shiva in Kashi, which is today called Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath’s statement came a day after a Varanasi court denied a request from the Hindu community to repair and restore the “Vyas Ka Tahkhana” and to prevent gatherings for namaz there. The court’s decision followed a petition seeking permission to repair the basement, with consideration given to objections from the Muslim side and related cases pending in the Supreme Court. The Hindu side argues that a temple once stood at the site of the Gyanvapi mosque, which they claim was destroyed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century—a claim refuted by the Muslim side.

In February, a Varanasi court allowed Hindu devotees to pray inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque, specifically at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana,’ a restricted area within the mosque.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

CBI arrests former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Kolkata Police SHO for destruction of evidence in rape-murder case

ANI -

‘I won’t let you marry anyone, will do Nikah and keep you with me’: Dalit girl in UP accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her...

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata: Protesting doctors’ delegation return from CM’s residence without meeting after govt refused live streaming, video recording by their videographer

OpIndia Staff -

Over 11 lakh candidates to appear for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination on Sunday, several measures including temporary suspension of mobile internet announced

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Over 100 people, including children, fall sick after eating chicken biryani at a DMK event months after hooch tragedy claimed 65 lives

OpIndia Staff -

Thailand: Pakistani national sexually assaults niece of exiled activist Faraz Pervaiz, victim fears that accused may have been motivated by bounty of $20000

Dibakar Dutta -

RG Kar Hospital rape murder case: 15-member delegation of protesting doctors meets CM Mamata Banerjee after she visited protest site

ANI -

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla, army says operation in progress

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police file FIR against unknown AAP workers for bursting firecrackers at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to celebrate his bail

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: CBI arrests cybercriminal on FBI inputs for defrauding US citizen posing as tech support, seizes 57 gold bars and Rs 16 lakh

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com