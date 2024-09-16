UP: Religious conversion racket operated by Hina busted in Moradabad, husband Mustafa used to pressurise Hindu women to convert

A religious conversion racket has been exposed in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused in this case are husband and wife, identified as Mustafa and Hina. They are accused of running a conversion racket in the guise of their sewing and embroidery centre. Mustafa is also accused of committing an obscene act with a Hindu girl and recording it. He had also threatened the victim that he would leak her obscene video. The Police have arrested the accused duo.

The incident pertains to the Mudha Pandey police station area of Moradabad. On 11th September, a Hindu girl lodged a Police complaint in this matter. The Hindu victim stated that she used to visit Hina’s house along with some of her friends who also hail from Hindu Dharma, to learn sewing and embroidery. During their training session, Hina used to call her husband Mustafa who then started pressuring them to accept Islam.

According to the complaint, Mustafa also used to pressure the Hindu girls and women who came to the centre to eat with him. Whenever the Hindu girls and women refused to comply, he would keep on insisting and harassing them.

On the 14th of June 2024 morning, at around 10 am, Hina locked the Hindu victim inside her centre and went somewhere else. During this time, Mustafa came there and started doing obscene acts with the victim. He also secretly recorded the video while committing the heinous act.

The complaint further states that two days later (16th June), Hina also recorded an obscene video of the victim. On the same day, Hina started forcing the victim and her Hindu friends to eat pakodas that were ordered from outside.

The victim suspected some conspiracy and declined to eat the pakodas. Afterward, Hina threatened her stating that she would leak her obscene video, and started pressuring her to convert to Islam. This scared the victim as well as her friends.

In her complaint, the Hindu girl has expressed apprehension of something untoward happening to her. She has demanded strict action against the accused. Based on her complaint, the Police have registered an FIR against Hina and her husband Mustafa.

The FIR was registered under sections 342, 354, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. OpIndia has accessed a copy of the FIR.

Subsequently, on 14th September, the Moradabad police said that they had arrested Hina and Mustafa in this case. Investigation and other necessary legal action were also underway.