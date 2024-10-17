Sarwar Chishti, a member of the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer dargah, notorious for his incendiary statements, has said justified the horrific murder of Hindu youth Ram Gopal Mishra in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich by Islamists for removing a green flag by climbing the roof of a house and replacing it with a saffron one. He said that if Muslims are abused, then flowers will not be showered but violence will take place the way it happened in Bahraich.

As per a Bhaskar report, Chishti said: “The flag of a particular religion is being hoisted after climbing the house and taking down the green flag. Then flowers will not shower, whatever happened was bound to happen.”

Instead of condemning the brutal murder of Ram Gopal Mishra by Muslim youths, Sarwar Chishti said, “Now this has become an everyday affair. Our religious scholars are insulted. No one has been caught to date. We take out processions, we do not abuse anyone. We take out processions peacefully, all this is happening from only one side.”

He also claimed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi kills prominent Muslims like Baba Siddique and Sikhs like Siddhu Moosewala and questioned how it could happen without the government’s involvement.

Notably, this is not the first time that Sarwar Chishti has made such inflammatory remarks. Last month, a video featuring Chishti went viral wherein was seen inciting Muslims to hit the streets and create chaos under the pretext of opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2024.

“It’s a matter of shame that our dignity is at risk. Our houses are being bulldozed, mobs lynching us and mosques, dargahs and mazars are being demolished,” he was heard saying.

Chishti lamented, “The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has been brought in by the government. We are asking Muslims to scan the QR Code and ensure the rejection of the bill. As of 10th September, only 40 lakh Muslims have scanned the QR code. Why are you sleeping, Miyan? You will have to hit the roads soon. You have already been late in retaliation by unnecessarily tolerating injustice. A person who tolerates injustice is worse than a cruel person. You are living in a democratic country at least use those rights. Why are you not doing it? I have said this before and want to say it again from my heart – Please acknowledge someone as your leader. I see Asaduddin Owaisi bravely raise his voice over issues (concerning Muslims).”

As reported earlier, On 6th July 2022, Sarwar Chishti provoked Muslims to act against those who make alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad. “The situation in the country right now, is such that people are committing blasphemy. They are doing mischief in the glory of the Prophet, in the glory of the Khwaja. We will not tolerate this at all. We will launch such a massive agitation that the whole Hindustan will shake,” he had threatened.

A few days later, an audio clip went viral on social media wherein the radical Islamic preacher was heard calling for an economic boycott of the Hindu community.